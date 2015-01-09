Boston Olympics 2024? No Thanks, Many Residents Say: Thoughts

As a Bostonian, when the news came out that the 2024 Olympics might end up in Boston, every emotion from happiness to full out rage hit this writer's body. If you ask any real Bostonian (When you actually live and work in the city and not living two cities out and don't work in the city), this is a terrible idea. They will tell you that there is no good that can come from this. They would be correct. The bad will certainly outweigh the good. So allow this writer to give you some reasons why the Olympics coming to Boston is a bad idea.



The MBTA Nightmare:





Bostonians are a cynical bunch when things don't go according to plan and if you ask them the one thing that makes them more upset than anything, the majority will say the MBTA (Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority). Sixty percent of the employees are usually rude or have no idea what's going on, there is always construction going on somewhere that requires shuttle buses (meaning you'll be late wherever you're going), and the schedules that are made are a joke. What's the one thing that can make this worst? How about a million tourists who are all going to be taking public transportation to go wherever the Games will be held. A million more people on already crowded, hot, humid, and musty trains or buses? That is not going to be fun on any level. One positive things that these tourists will bring to the MBTA is a ton of money that should go towards fixing a lot of the problems that have been plaguing the MBTA for years. Too bad the money will probably go towards the heads of the corporation having treasure baths.





Crowded Bars:





A friend pointed out something that is going to probably make every bartender and bar regular upset. Nine times out of ten, the people who are coming to see the Games are all going to pile up in the financial district because that is where the majority of the bars and clubs are. So, when your Friday routine is to leave work and go to that bar that already has your drink poured before you walk in and is just busy enough to stay open will now be full of people who are going to pile up in your bar and take your favorite seat. Faneuil Hall, the Aquarium, the Boston Commons, and the Freedom Trail are all a short walk away from where all of the business people work and where some of us go to relax. It will now be full of people who are probably drunk from drinking all day because they're just here for the Olympics and don't have to work. For the record, Bostonians only do that on St. Patrick's Day. The people working at the bars will get the worst of this. Most people from foreign lands don't tip or don't believe in tipping. So they'll be working harder than normal and making less money.





More Jobs=More Money:





Here's the good news; there will be more jobs. Boston isn't big enough to accommodate the athletes and their representatives in the hotels that they have. And even if they did have enough, that would leave a ton of people with nowhere to stay if they wanted to go on vacation or just couldn't be home. There are also arenas that need to be built or older arenas or stadiums that need to be renovated to look new(er). Yes, the money that will be going to the workers will be coming out of the taxes Bostonians pay, but it's going to a good cause. Not the Olympics, but to the people who will be working on the new projects. That will open up a plethora of jobs and more jobs means more money and that is an amazing thing. We all know some people who are in need of a job and these jobs will employ people for at least a few years and maybe after. But the "Big Dig" was a horrible experience that took way too long and still leaves a bad taste in our mouths. So don't expect Boston residents to jump for joy at the idea of more construction.

Bostonians Are Aggressive:

Fun fact: Most people from Massachusetts (mostly people born in, around, or have spent a good amount of time in Boston) are an aggressive group of people and they are proud of it. So much so that we proudly call ourselves Massholes. This columnist is guilty of it too. It's how we are and it's in our blood. What's going to happen is someone is going to do the wrong thing to the wrong person thinking that it's ok to cut someone in line or push someone out of the way or, and this will end ugly, cut in front of someone at a bar because they think they are more important because they thought it would be acceptable. That's not to say they will be attacked, but there will be a ton of obscenities thrown around and if you are wrong, other people will engage the wrong doer. Some things just don't go over well when you come between a hard working Masshole and their post work beer.

Olympics Won't Really Be In Boston:

Lastly, let's be honest, the sign will say "Olympics 'Boston 2024'", but it's not going to be in Boston. People have this idea of Boston that its neighboring cities are Boston. Lynn, Foxborough, Waltham, Watertown, etc, are not Boston. Those are more than likely going to be the cities that get the sports and such. They will all be accessible via the MBTA, but they are not Boston. So what will happen is you are going to get a ton of angry tourists thinking that staying at a hotel in the North End, Kenmore, or Copley will leave them with an easy rout to the outer cities. Sorry, no. Sorry to inform you but, you'll be an hour plus away from where your destination is. Enjoy the crowded bus and train.

-

In short, this is gearing up to be a terrible idea. Most people who are for the idea of this won't have to actually deal with the hell, like commutes, traffic, and annoying people that will come along with bringing the Olympics to the city. And while yours truly gets that it is a prestigious event and we should all be honored to have the Olympics here in any way shape or form, you have to realize that we are proud Massholes and we see this turning into a bad idea.