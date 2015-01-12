The WWE Hall Of Fame Is About To Get Macho

The Macho Man in the flamboyant colors. The Macho Man with the high flying elbow. The Macho Man with more charisma than most, is finally about to be called The Macho Man in the Hall of Fame. After years of being snubbed (I mean, the Legion of Doom and the Anvil are awesome, but before Randy Savage?) Macho Man Randy Savage will finally be inducted into the The WWE's Hall of Fame WrestleMania weekend. While this is only a rumor, it seems to be all but confirmed. There has been many speculation why he was inducted years ago.

There was the steroids alligation, Vince McMahon and the higher ups being upset that he jumped shipped and went to WCW, or the one where he elgedly had sex with Vince's daughter Stephanie. Regardless of the reasoning, he will more than likely be inducted tonight and it is long overdue. Stone Cold Steve Austin even confronted Vince McMahon saying Randy Savage should be in. Vince promised that Savage would be inducted in the near future.

Regardless, Macho Man is a two-time WWE champion, four time WCW world heavyweight champion, one-time Intercontinental Champion and 1987 King of the King winner, and there is no way it should have taken him this long to get the nod. Some may say that his past has kept him out, but he's not the only one who has done weird or illegal things. Hulk Hogan has a sex tape, Randy Orton went AWOL (and will be a first ballot inductee), Shawn Michaels was a known a-hole to the talent (until he found god), Scott Hall and Jake "the Snake" Roberts are recovered alcoholics, and RIc Flair is a known pig towards women.

All guys who have (or in Orton's case will be) Hall of Fame guys. Randy Savage hasn't murdered anyone or done anything proven too horrible that should have kept him out this long. The good news is that because it took so long for this to happen the standing ovation an reaction will be amazing.

Macho Man always put on a show and cold carry anyone. Whether he was thrown together last minute with the Ultimate Warrior, if he went against Steamboat night after night, if he had to carry Crush in a match on Monday Night RAW, or if he was on Arsenio Hall, Macho Man was awesome and always had a way of keeping the focus on him and that was without the bright colors and tassles. It is well deserved and long overdue for him to have his name among the greats. Standing ovation and OOOOOOOOH YEAH!!!! DIG IT!!!!