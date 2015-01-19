Australian Open Day One Recap

Day one was one to remember in the land Down Under. While the air temperature was cooler than last year, the action on court was just as hot as 5 seeds in the women's side of the bracket lost their opening round match to be eliminated. In addition, Roger Federer was in action, winning in straight sets.

Karin Kapp - 3 Simona Halep

In a match that only took 88 minutes, Simona Halep won an easy match against Karin Kapp to advance to the next round. Halep looked in control the whole match and that was a big part in the win.

5 Ana Ivanovic - Lucie Haradecka

In the first upset of the tournament, Lucie Haradecka upset tournament favorite and 5 seed Ana Ivanovic to advance to the next round. Ivanovic looked good early, winning 6 out of the first 7 games, but she quickly lost control of the match and made too many mistakes, allowing Haradecka to take the victory.

6 Andy Murray - Yuki Bahmbri

Andy Murray started the tournament off in impressive style as he won the first two sets easily, then faced a stiff challenge in the third set, a set that went to a tiebreak which Murray won 7-3 to take the match.

Mikhail Youzhny - 3 Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal had no problems with Mikhail Youhzny as he won the match in straight sets to advance to the second round. One of the reasons is that Youhnzy committed 34 unforced errors, while Nadal only committed 15 such errors.

Tobias Kamake - Bernard Tomic

The Australian Tomic won a close match that saw many tempo changes. Tomic came from behind to win the first set, then lost the second set in a tie break before returning to win the final two sets and take the match.

Yen-Hsun Lu - 2 Federer

Roger Federer started his tournament with a straight sets win over Yen-Hsun Lu. Federer looked shaky early as Lu took a early lead, but Federer prevailed to advance.

Petra Martic - 2 Maria Sharapova

Maria Sharapova successfully avoided joining the string of women’s seeds to be eliminated as she cruised to a straight sets victory over Petra Martic. While the score looks like a blow out, the stats say that it was a close match, as Sharapova committed more unforced errors and both players committed 5 double faults.

7 Eugene Bouchard - Anna-Lenna Friedman

Eugene Bouchard had no problem in beating Anna-Lenna Friedman to reach the second round of the Australian Open. Friedman committed 34 unforced errors, while Bouchard committed only 17. Bouchard also won 69 total points compared to Friedman’s 55.