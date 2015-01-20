Australian Open: Williams Sisters, Isner Lead Americans Into Second Round

Round one at the Australian Open has come to an end and the Americans in the draw had a fairly successful round. There are 12 U.S. women still alive in the singles' draw. Only four men made it out of the first round, but it has been close to 10 years since an American man has been a factor at a Grand Slam event. With challenging second round matches ahead, the U.S. players have to take it one step at a time.

Of course Serena Williams is thinking title. The number-one ranked player cruised 6-0, 6-4 over Alison Van Uytvanck. It took just 61 minutes for Williams to advance in the draw. She had 11 aces and won 86% of her serves. Williams will play Vera Zvonareva of Russia in the second round.

Venus Williams is seeded 18th and made quick work of Maria Torro-Flor 6-2, 6-2. She was 5-for-9 on break points and doubled the amount of winners of her opponent. Ground strokes were solid for Williams, which has to be an encouraging sign. Venus lost in the first round of the Australian Open last year.

Lauren Davis advanced to take on Venus Williams in the second round. Nicole Gibbs, Anna Tatishvili, Madison Keys, Coco Vandeweghe, and Vavara Lepchenko all won in straight sets. Christina McHale had the toughest match in the first round as she took the third set 12-10 over Stephanie Foretz of France. Bethanie Mattek-Sands was also pushed to three sets. Irina Falconi and Madison Brengle also won three set matches to set up a match with each other in the second round.

Sloane Stephens was not as successful and leaves after the first round. Taylor Townsend fell in straight sets to eighth-seeded Caroline Wozniacki. Three other American women will take an early exit.