Australian Open: American Player Updates After Day Four

The Australian Open heads into round three for singles' play later today with two American men and seven American women still in play. Several others, including the top-ranked Bryan Brothers, are alive in the doubles' draws. One third-round match up on the women's side will feature two young Americans pitted against one another.

Serena Williams started slow again, but ousted Vera Zvonareva 7-5, 6-0 in the second round. She will meet her first seeded player of the tournament in the third round in Elina Svitolina. The Ukrainian player beat American Nicole Gibbs in straight sets in round two.

Madison Keys staged a big comeback after slumping in the first set against Casey Dellacqua. Keys would take the final two sets 6-1 thanks to taking five of nine break points. She will take on fourth-seeded Petra Kvitova in the next round.

Coco Vandeweghe pulled the upset over Sam Stosur. Stosur did not earn a break point chance the entire match. Vandeweghe will take on fellow American Madison Brengle after she beat another U.S. player, Irina Falconi.

Venus Williams made easy work of another American, Lauren Davis. Meanwhile Varvara Lepchenko advanced to set up a big match with Agnieszka Radwanska. Bethanie Mattok-Sands will also have a challenging match in round three, as she advanced to take on third-seeded Simona Halep.

On the men's side, John Isner and Steve Johnson are the only players left. Isner went four sets and will likely face Novak Djokovic if he can win in the third round. Johnson looked impressive in a straight sets victory but gets to face fifth-seeded Kei Nishikori.

Bob and Mike Bryan had a little more trouble than expected in the opening round of the men's doubles draw, but move on as the top seed. The 12th-seeded pairing of American Eric Butorac and Australian Sam Groth are still alive. Donald Young lost in singles, but he and his U.S. partner Austin Krajicek are in action later today.

Mattok-Sands remains in women's doubles competition with Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic. Shelby Rogers and Croatian Donna Vekic face the seventh-seeded team. The fifth-ranked team of Americans Raquel Kops-Jones and Abigail Spears advanced in straight sets. Vandeweghe and Yanina Wickmayer have yet to play their opening round match.

Mixed doubles, which only has one all-American pairing, begins play later in the tournament. Men's and women's doubles dominates today's schedule of play. However, Mattek-Sands' third-round match against Halep will be the last match on Margaret Court Arena on day five.