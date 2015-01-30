WWE Reboots And Pushes

Here is a statement that shouldn't shock any wrestling fans. The WWE has a ton of wasted talent. After the 2015 Royal Rumble, the WWE Network had so many cancelled subscriptions that their cancellation page crashed. A lot of it was because the people that the fans wanted to win didn't win. There is also the fact that Roman Reigns winning the Rumble was beyond predictable. It is totally understandable that the WWE can't just give the fans what they want all the time, but some kind of surprise would have left the Internet Wrestling Community (IWC) and the casual fans more satisfied than knowing who was going to win weeks before the pay per view. While having a discussion with a couple of friends, the subject of what to do next came up. It was agreed that some characters are being wasted, need a slight tweeking and need a major makeover. What is to follow is a list of people who the fans love but are in need of a change or are just being held back.

Zack Ryder:

When it comes to favorites that the fans can never seem to get enough of, Zack Ryder is easily one of the first three people that come to mind. Not only has Zack Ryder gone from just an athletic guy with a good physique, to a guy who can actually wrestle. Zack Ryder can sell better than most of the top guys and he certainly has more offensive moves than the guy who won the Royal Rumble. He is just as athletic as Randy Orton and sells just as good as well. Another great thing about Ryder is his drive. When he wasn't getting the attention he deserved, he decided to try and reinvent himself. He started his own Youtube Channel and had a web series called "Z True Long Island Story". It was a bunch of silly stories, monologues, and bits about himself and his life. The fans loved it and the WWE higher ups caught notice and gave him a bit of a push. Granted, it was in ECW and once that show stopped airing, Zack Ryder stopped getting pushed.



So why is Zack Ryder stuck being beat up or used as a guy in a bunny costume? Who knows. A change in gimmick would more than likely hurt Zack Ryder than help. All Zack Ryder needs is a realistic chance. Not a half chance when he wins a match on Raw against someone and then we don't see him again until he's losing a match to Adam Rose or having him get embarrassed by some random celebrity. Ryder has all the tools, the gimmick and the skill to succeed. Maybe his injuries over the last couple of months have held him back, but regardless there isn't a realistic reason that Ryder shouldn't be a regular on Smackdown or Raw.

Titus O'Neil:

The WWE loves their brutes. The big guys who are around to flat out hurt people. The Big Show, Kane, Ryback, etc. Those are the guys that were sent out to just demolish people. Titus O'Neil could and should be that guy. The Authority needs a big guy they can send to jusst beat people down. While right now they have Corproate Kane (As fellow Vavel writer Lovell Porter calls him, "The World's most Dangerous Insurance Salesman".),it's likely he will be gone in another year or two or will go back to being the Devil's Favorite demon before he retires and Big Show goes back and forth from heel to face more times than can be counted. Either way, The Authority will need another big guy that they can put in a suit and send down to punish Cena, Daniel Bryan, or whoever else crosses them. Enter Titus O'Neil. You send him to the ring and let him flat out dominate. He's unbelivably strong, quick on his feet and agile for a guy six foot four and two hundred and seventy-four pounds. While Big-E is another guy that could fit this role, Big-E looks two much like a nice guy and to quote Hyperion in Exiles "You might be man enough, but you're just not mean enough". Lastly, picture Titus in Rollins corner instead of the Stooges 2.0 J and J security.

Roman Reigns:

Bet you didn't see this one coming. It's fair to say that Roman Reigns has been giving the keys to the kingdom. He was superstar of the year even though he spent a few months out due to injuries and has been in the world title hunt since the Shield broke up. Roman had the fans with him for a while now. Especially the younger fans. He's pretty much the new John Cena. He will be the one that gets the television interviews and the Nickelodian commercials with his daughter. Reigns is a beast and last year, he was the one the fans wanted to see the Royal Rumble. Too bad this isn't last year. The WWE higher ups didn't think Roman was ready yet and they were right. The problem is he isn't ready now either. Roman Reigns hasn't improved enough to be in the main event at WrestleMania. He still can't cut a good promo and his offense hasn't improved . If anything, he may have taken a step back. The good news is that he can make other people look good. While it won't take much to make Brock Lesnar look good, he at least has that going for him.



So what do you do? Make him a heel. The fans have already turned their back on him and while Rollins is the heel of the future, having another big time heel couldn't hurt. Dean Ambrose's personality is too much like Stone Cold to be a heel. No matter who he fights the fans will love him, so it can't be him. Now is the perfect time to make him a heel. Keep the momentum of the hatred for him going and then try again to make him your big time face a year or so down the road. Right now keeping him him a baby face isn't going to work out to well for him. The fans are too into angry that Daniel Bryan and Ziggler aren't going to be champs and that CM Punk isn't coming back (He's gone. He's not coming back anytime soon or at all. Deal with it.). So force feeding us Roman Reign and his spear isn't helping him at all.

Dolph Ziggler:

The WWE either has no idea what to do with him, they don't like him but can't fire him because he's amazing, or they just like using him to put people over. Regardles of their reason, Dolph is being used worse than anybody on the roster. He's a former World Champion (technically two time champion) and he has barely smelled another opportunity at the world title in years. Every time it looks like Dolph is about to win a tournament or money in the bank match, the rug is pulled right from under him and he's back to either being a stepping stone for younger talent or back to fighting for the U.S. or Intercontinental title again. Again, there seems to be a bunch of speculation amoung the IWC and even soe of the veterans. Stone Cold has even stated that Ziggler has the talent to be the top guy but isn't sure if he lives the Dolph Ziggler persona too much. So who really knows what the reasonis, but it isn't for the lack of talent or fans backing him.

So what do you do with Dolph Ziggler to get him back in the World Title hunt? Even though he doesn't need it, maybe go back to when he had a manager or a valet. Give Ziggler Big E again. It's not like the WWE is using him well either. Ziggler is good enough on his own, but even the Million Dollar Man and Macho Man had someone in their corner. This is a good way have two talented people back in the spotlight. Also, Ziggler is a great heel. Having him go back to that is another answer to this problem. Regardless, there are pleanty of ways to make Ziggler the man. It's just a matter of giving them a shot.

The New Day:

Stop. This. Immediately. This gimmick needs to be abolished immediately. Nothing positive is going to come out the new day being faces. What we have here are three talented individuals stuck in a very uncomfortable gimmick that is making a lot of people cringe when they see them come out and Big E preaching like a Southern Baptist Pastor. There is nothing good about this gimmick. Nothing at all. While this doesn't work as a face gimmick, it most certainly works if you make them heels. Have Big e go on about how everyone in the arena are all sinners and that they need the New Day to save their souls. Even bring in Reverand D-Von if possible. Nobody likes pushy religious people so there's no way this doesn't work. Breaking The New Day up is a bad idea especially since the WWE needs tag teams in the worst way. Keep them together and make them heels.