UFC 183 Reactions And Post Fight Thoughts

Now that UFC 183 is in the books there are a few things that stick out on the direction the top promotion can head in the near future. The main event between Anderson Silva (34-6) and Nick Diaz (26-10) created the theatrics we know they were both capable of but proved they still had something in the tank. A very entertaining main event made up for a “fan deemed” lackluster co main that saw Tyron Woodley (15-3) win a split decision over Kelvin Gastelum (10-1). It was a deflating win as this was one of the most anticipated fight of the night.

All eyes were on Kelvin in this match up as we were all curious to what he could do against the force that is Woodley. The weekend did not start off good for the 23 year old coming in 9 pounds over and it looked as if it affected him from the start of the fight. The crowd wasn’t too pleased with the performance of either fighters but that is just a consistent struggle between the fans understanding the sport or just wanting to be entertained.

If Tyron keeps on winning and Kelvin is allowed to continue to fight in the weight class then maybe one day we will see this fight again. For Woodley more than likely he will get the winner of Hendricks and Brown and the most top heavy division in the UFC continues to sort itself out.

Anderson Silva was projected to get right back in contention for the title after last night’s win but there are questions on how that will play itself out now that Weidman is injured. Not that there aren’t a ton of fun fights that he could be involved in but there is a murderer's row of fighters waiting for their shot at the now injured champ. Hopefully we get word on how soon Chris can be back as most of the top ten fighters in the middleweight division have upcoming matches.

Joe Lauzon (24-10) is a name the UFC fans have known for some time and he has always been a favorite and must see no matter who else is on the card. Al Iaquinta (11-3-1) is quickly becoming that guy too. Now on a three fight win streak this guy is being mentioned just as much as his champion teammate Chris Weidman.

He looked very impressive over Joe finishing him in the second round. The lightweight division is stacked but a possible fight with Eddie Alvarez or Gilbert wouldn't be a bad idea but most of us would want to see the two of them mix it up first.

Thales Leites (25-4) and Thiago Alves (21-9) both looked great finishing Tim Boetsch (18-8) and Jordan Mein (29-10). Thales is on such a tear that we are very curious to see who is next in line for him. Both he and Alves are shooting up the ranks. A great fight for Thales will be against the man who main cared this event Anderson Silva. For Thiago we would love to see him and the winner of the Demian Maia and Ryan Laflare match up in March.

UFC 183 was a very well rounded pay per view with a nice balance of decisions and finishes spread throughout. This was an old school fan fighter’s card which was exemplified by last night’s main event. While we aren’t too sure if Silva or Diaz has any plans of continuing on, they will always be two of the most recognized names in the sport.

They are top ten guys in both of their respected divisions and could be spoilers and gatekeepers for the near future. We aren’t sure that is their goal but we are sure if the money is right these guys will keep producing exciting fights.

Next up for the UFC is UFC Fight Night Broomfield which will have a main event featuring Benson Henderson moving up to welterweight to fight Brandon Thatch. The full results from UFC 183 are below.

Main card

Anderson Silva def. Nick Diaz via unanimous decision

Tyron Woodley def. Kelvin Gastelum via split decision

Al Iaquinta def. Joe Lauzon via second-round TKO (3:34)

Thales Leites def. Tim Boetsch via submission (arm triangle)

Thiago Alves def. Jordan Mein via second-round TKO (0:39)

Prelim

Miesha Tate def. Sara McMann via majority decision

Derek Brunson def. Ed Herman via first-round TKO (:36)

John Lineker def. Ian McCall via unanimous decision

Rafael Natal def. Tom Watson via unanimous decision

Diego Brandao vs. Jimy Hettes - fight canceled

Ildemar Alcantara def. Richardson Moreira via split decision

Thiago Santos def. Andy Enz via first-round TKO (1:56)