Shamrock FC: Force Recap

The Lumiere casino in downtown St. Louis, Missouri played host once again to the Shamrock FC professional mixed martial arts promotion. Saturday night saw nine balanced amateur preliminary bouts followed by a pro five main card. In the main event, we watched Brazilian fighter Lucas Lopes lose in stunning fashion by a rear naked choke submission to Keith Smetana. We also watched a comeback by Eric Crittendon on Tom Baker while Garrett Gross and Colton Creason gave us the fight of the night. On an evening when the entire world is gearing up for Sunday’s big game, mixed martial arts played the opening act for the weekend festivities. From Las Vegas to St. Louis, the MMA community once again made their presence felt on Super Bowl Weekend.

Lucas Lopes (29-19) most recent loss came to now Bellator fighter Dustin Jacoby, and the veteran Brazilian fighter was looking to get back on track against Keith Smetana (9-5). It seemed as he would be unleashing a high striking assault that almost hurt Keith early in the first round. A resilient Smetana kept active even though he was constantly taking shots from Lopes. After eating a knee from the Brazilian, Keith turned the tide and clipped Lucas on the chin which caused him to stumble back. He must have been more hurt than presumed because Smetana was able to land a few ground shots on Lucas before grabbing his back and sinking in the submission. It was a fitting ending for a night filled with insane comeback battles.

Garrett Gross(6-3) and Colton Creason (3-3) provided an unforgettable war that saw Creason dominating early in the fight only to lose late in the third round. Colton seemed to have all the answers for Garret in the first round. Even though we scored the second in Garrett’s favor, no doubt the momentum seemed to be on the other side of the cage. The third round mirrored the first but this time Gross held the advantage late and pulled off an amazing finish deep into the round.

The rest of the main card saw victories from Eric Crittendon (5-4) who unleashed an attack late in the third to pull off a victory on Tom Baker (1-1), who controlled most of the match. James Blair (1-0) had a well-rounded victory against the talented striker Fazlo Mulabitinovic(1-1). Clay Mitchell made quick work of Bo Smith (0-4) in the second fight of the main card. He never allowed Bo to get going (which was smart) and completed one of the best finishes of the night.

The amatuer prelimary card saw impressive wins by Jordan Dowdy capturing the vacant welterweight title. Montrel James looked great against Shapen Jordan and Derek Clardy pulled off a surprising TKO over Edrick Dillard. It was a very entertaining night of fights, as we normally come to expect from the Shamrock Promotion.

Next up for Shamrock FC is the XFN 2 multi combat sports challenge February 21st.

For more information on all their events visit: www. ShamrockFightingChampionships.com.