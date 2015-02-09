Will Brooks To Defend Title Against Dave Jansen At Bellator 136

This April, Bellator lightweight champion Will Brooks (15-1) looks to defend his title against Dave Jansen (20-2) and his seven fight win streak as the headlining event of Bellator 136. This marks the first defense for Brooks after his slightly awkward, but dominate victory over Michael Chandler back in November. The card will take place at the Bren Events Center in Irvine, California and also features a co-main event between two striking machines in Rafael Carvalho(10-1) and Joe Schilling (2-3). It should be an outstanding night of finishes and more as we continue on until the Scott Coker era.

Brooks is coming off a devastating finish of Chandler, where there was a weird stoppage after Brooks laid a shot to the temple of the former light weight champ. Jansen has won his last seven bouts, though his last victory came back in October against Rick Hawn. He was already scheduled for a title shot back in 2013 but an injury forced him out.

After losing his first professional fight, Carvalho has rolled off ten straight victories including his Bellator debut which was a first round TKO over Bellator mainstay Brian Rogers. Schilling made an explosion on the already entertaining November show with a knockout of the year over Melvin Manhoef who fights this friday.

Tickets for the April 10th event go on on sale Friday, Feburary 13th. As always the main card will air on Spike TV with the preliminary card on Spike.com. Be on the look out for the full fight card soon.

