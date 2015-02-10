Big Nog To Replace Anderson Silva As The Ultimate Fighter Brazil Coach

On Monday, the NSAC, who regulates the Ultimate Fighter exhibition in Las Vegas, requested that Anderson Silva be removed off the already filming, fourth season of the reality based mixed martial arts program.

It came as no surprise as the commission would rather Silva be focusing on his upcoming hearing. The UFC has complied with the request and also announced that Silva will be replaced by Antonio Rodrigo “Big Nog” Nogueira (34-9-1). The series began filming in Las Vegas on February 2nd and also features Mauricio "Shogun" Rua as the other coach. The UFC and Globo (the show’s Brazilian broadcaster) respect the decision of the commission's and still stand firmly behind their athlete.

The show will continue to run as planned with Nogueira's brother Rogerio joining as an assistant coach. One would have to speculate that if this season was taped in Brazil if the outcome would remain the same. There are no comments as of yet from Shogun on how he feels about the replacement but expect something will be said soon.