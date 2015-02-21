Lion Fight 20 Recap: Jorina Baars Retains Title Over Chantal Ughi

On Friday night, the Lion Fight muay thai promotion held their 20th event at the Foxwoods Casino in Ledyard, Connecticut. In front of a packed house they witnessed and explosive main event card headlined by the domination of the ladies welterweight champ Jorina Baars. She faced Chantal Ughi for a feature event on a night filled with exciting finishes.

Well it didn't take long for the main card for Lion Fight 20 to make an impact as the first fight ended with an explosive KO. Julio Pena was able to hurt Tom Evans early and once he was broken from the clinch pounced on Tom and landed an uppercut that dropped him instantly. Medics took Evans out on a stretcher for precautionary measure but what an explosive shot by Pena to start the night.

The second fight went a little longer but a devastating spinning back elbow by Gaston Bolanos ended the night for Caleb Archer. Controlling the fight with more significant shots and take downs he landed the elbow to the face of Archer while he was pressed up in the corner on in the third. It was a great win for a fighter making tons of noise in the sport.

With over 52 fights in his professional career including a two year layoff to go snowboarding the last place you want to be is near the legs of Jo Nattawat. Especially if he dings you with a few low kicks like he did to Richard Abraham. Abram had small glimpses of offense but the kicks of Jo were just too much. Give credit to Abraham for going the distance but as the fight went on it was just too overwhelming by Nattawat.

John Nofer is a bad man and two of the elbows he landed to head of Jason Andrada split him wide open and left him on a standing three count. John already dropped him twice as the slow starter finally got on rhythm and after a good first round by Jason John picked him apart. The fight was stopped by the referee and John was able to avenge a loss to Jason from the amateur days. Nofer is a young cocky fighter but has an impressive style that will make him a fan favorite.

The co main event between Sittisak and Chris Macri was very interesting. The experience of Sittisak was on display at the always pressing forward Chris Macri. With the fight close in the final round Marci went all out. Unfortunately he missed more shots than he landed. That allowed Sittak to land some clean elbows and edge out the victory in the fight.

Jorina Baars was in champion form with her victory over Chantal Ughi tonight. This is not the first time the two of these ladies have met. The outcome for Ughi is unfortunately the same as Jorina got in a groove and never looked back. She kept hitting an outside leg lick on Ughi that formed a bruise early in the second round. By the time the third started she could barely stand and they decided to call the fight off. Jorina is a great talent for Lion Fight and we hope they continue to make these athletes more visible. With such a quick victory we hope to see Jorina back sometime this summer.