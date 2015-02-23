Adam Meredith Out Rounds Darryl Cobb XFN 2 Recap

The Shamrock FC promotion hosted their second Xtreme Fight Night in front of a packed house at the Lumiere Theater in St. Louis, Missouri. The night features a combination of professional and amateur boxing, mma and kickboxing. The main event was a hard fought decision victory for Adam Meredith against the hometown favorite Darryl Cobb. The future co main was a boxing match between mma fighter TJ Casey and Kirk Huff. The night had mix of great finishes and timely battles to create another successful Xtreme Fight Night for the Shamrock FC promotion.

Adam Meredith danced his way to a decision victory over the gritty Darryl Cobb. Cobb found his groove in the second and third rounds but Adam did just enough to persuade the judges to see the fight in his favor. Staying on the outside of Cobb is what allowed Adam to create some offense. In the boxing co main the rangy TJ Casey used a swift body punch that along with his length proved problems for Kirk Huff all night. Kirk had a few glimpses in the fight but could never get under the reach to press the pace. TJ is a good striker in mma so it’s nice to see him in the boxing realm.

Bo Kunz and Sean Woodson fought a less than desirable battle with Woodson capturing the decision. He used his pinpoint accuracy to pick Kunz apart and also had a range advantage that didn’t allow much from Bo. Kunz found some success with his low outside leg kick but it was all he could muster in the fight.

The two first fights on the main card were truly the more rewarding matches of the night. In the only mma fight of the night undefeated prospect Joaquin Buckley elbow smashed his way to a dominate first round victory over Bryant West. West started a flurry and rushed Joaquin who immediately took him down. This allowed Buckley to take dominant top position and thrown down two elbows that split West open. Fighting out of Panama City many were excited to see boxer Jose Jones and he did not disappoint. After a barrage of attack from Chris Page, Jones danced on the outside fending off the bull rush with hooks and a jab that could connect all day. Just as the first round was nearing to an end Page took a shot from Jones that sent to him to the canvas and the crowd roared in excitement.

The prelims had their share of moments including a dynamic battle between female kickboxers Savannah Self and Tara Walker. Both ladies gave a fight of the night performance with Walker finishing out two dominating last rounds. Drew Gigax looked great out working a game Cortez Heard and we saw two devastating knockouts by Christian Santana and Jason Brown.

It was a great second showing for the Xtreme Fight Night and the next one we believed is scheduled for May 9th. Up next for Shamrock FC is their Heavy Artillery card from Kansas City. For more information visit www.ShamrockFightingChampionships.com.