David Ferrer Continues His Hot Start With His 3rd Title Of The Season, In Acapulco

Second-seeded David Ferrer completed his eighth career Golden Swing title by knocking off top-seeded Kei Nishikori, 6-3, 7-5, in the ATP 500 Abierto Mexicano Telcel. The Golden Swing consists of the two ATP 500 events in South and Latin America at Rio de Janeiro and Acapulco. In Rio, Ferrer defeated the enigmatic Fabio Fognini for his second title of the season. This was the first time in Ferrer's career where he would complete the Golden Swing going from clay court to a hard court. Both men came off of three set victories as Nishikori defeated Kevin Anderson and Ferrer came back to defeat Ryan Harrison.

This would be the second showdown between these two this year as they met at the Australian Open where the then world number five, defeated the Spaniard in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3. Nishikori leads the head-to-head 7-3, but the two have played a combined thirty sets in those ten matches showing that these two men play long, grueling matches.

The opening service game of the match by Ferrer was difficult for the Spaniard facing two break points early on at 15-40, but some deep groundstrokes and a couple of backhand errors from Nishikori gave Ferrer the hold. Both men would hold comfortably until Ferrer broke Nishikori in the fourth game thanks to more uncharacteristic errors from Kei. The theme of the set continued to be Jekyll and Hyde serving as service games for both men were either comfortable or testing. Nishikori would finally get the break back in the seventh game after Ferrer dumped a backhand into the net, but he would just give it right back to Ferrer who held at love to take the first set, 6-3.

In the second, Ferrer would carry over his momentum from the first to break Nishikori to kick off the second set. Both men would then go on to hold until the eighth game where the top-seeded Japanese would hit a blistering forehand down the line for the break back. In spite of that, Nishikori could not consolidate the break to put pressure on Ferrer as Kei would give the break back once more to allow Ferrer to serve for the set. However, Ferrer would falter on his own service game sending his backhand into the net. In the eleventh game, Nishikori would once again prove to be his own worst enemy misjudging Ferrer's lob down 30-40, and would hit the ensuing overhead well long. Ferrer would just need five points to seal the victory on another Nishikori unforced error. The win marks a couple more significant Ferrer milestones adding on to what had been previously mentioned. His record for the season is currently 18-1 and has three titles (Doha, along with the Golden Swing titles), which matches his best output in the first three months of a season in his career. In 2012, Ferrer won three titles in the first three months and won seven titles on the season, including his first Masters title that year at the Paris Indoors. Finally, this is Ferrer's fourth Acapulco title, making it his most decorated tournament along with the Australian Open warmup in Auckland.