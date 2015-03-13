Indie Pro Wrestling Spotlight: Pro Wrestling Epic 8

This past Saturday yours truly had the honor and privilege of checking out and upcoming wrestling promotion based out of the Midwest. Pro Wrestling Epic is a promotion founded by 10 year wrestling veteran Leone Mephisto and on Saturday March 7th an 8-man tournament to anoint the first ever PWE champion was held. This is a full recap of the event followed by a little one on one video interview I did with Mephisto. I’m not too familiar with any characters or storylines that the company is trying to develop but I will say the guys over at Missouri Wrestling Revival do a fantastic job of covering not only this promotion but others in the area. With little expectations I was truly blown away at the fun and work of the athletes in the ring. So I bring to you this writer’s thoughts and reactions from Pro Wrestling Epic 8.

PWE hosted its second event at The Field Sports complex in Pontoon Beach, Illinois. The main event of the evening was a tournament to crown the new PWE. The first match was between the big bruiser Lawrence Johnson and the more active Billy Mcneil. Clearly the power advantage was on Johnson side and his in ring work was pretty solid as well. He landed a belly to belly that Kurt Angle would have been proud of. Mcneil was the babyface of the match and would pull off a victory at the end landing a splash for his finisher to win. Billy I was not too high on but I really liked Johnson’s work. Overall both guys put on an exciting first match.

Second up on the card was maybe the best one on one match of the night between Danny Adams and Kurt Stallion. Their taunts and outside work could have used a little help but in the ring these guys put it on. Adams finished Kirk with a Michinoku Driver to move on to be one out of the four men in the finale. The match up showcasing Mephisto against Everett Connors followed that. This match was a pure display of violence and mayhem by Mephisto, which shows why he is the top heel in PWE. Mephisto has an AA inspired style finisher that he used to take Everett off the top rope and seal the deal.

Before the intermission break The first live promo took place as the guys from MWR handed an award to fan favorite Brandon Aarons for winning their sexiest wrestler top prize. Steven Kennedy who felt he should have won even though he wasn’t even on the ballot interrupted that. This sparks the match between the two and it’s obvious from the start that Aarons is the better athlete. He takes care of Kennedy in no time and the 4 way battle for the title is set.

After the intermission came one of the moments I felt could have been improved dramatically. With not a lot of time it can be hard for a character to have a woe is me moment when many don’t know why it exists in the first place. Tyler Copeland could have sold his promo a tad bit better and that would have made the entrance of another fan favorite Kevin Lee Davison that much better. Big KLD has little issues with Copeland outside of a very lazy lower leg kick that he kept landing consistently. Soon the big man did his work and finished Copeland in the “impromptu” match. The next feature showcase brought another big man to the fold. Maybe the meanest looking SOB on either side of the Mississippi Barackus definitely lived up to his name.

The promo went a tad too long and by the time his three opponents joined the ring the interest had dwindled. He also is not the most athletically gifted big man so even though he implored a few power moves to dispel his victims I was hoping to see a tad more. Seeing a guy like this made me question the first match as I would have enjoyed seeing a power match up between Barackus and Lawrence Johnson. The inclusion of the highflying Soul Glo spraying Lamarcus Clinton or “LMC” was welcomed, but I would have preferred just that match other than what we got. Only issue is they have the same manager. Hopefully PWE puts these guys together as they could possibly be a formidable tag team of heavyweights.

After the featured festivities including a clown doing some face painting finally the main event was ready. Mephisto, Aarons, Adams and McNeil all returned with Billy rocking a freshly painted “Deadpool” look. Unfortunately he was the first to be eliminated and that allowed Mephisto and Adams to team up. This writer is kicking himself in the butt by not asking Mephisto about how the team came to be probably because I was too busy going through the bin of wrestling action figures for a dollar there (true story). So that allowed the both of them to dish out a nice little ass kicking on Brandon Aarons but clearly Mephisto and Adams would not go over smoothly.

Arguing over who should get the pin allowed Aarons to gain his momentum and he hit a devastating close line to the two to kick it off. Soon Danny was eliminated from the match but he was far from being finished. He entered the ring with a chair and went to work on Aarons. Leone got into the act and even baited the crowd insulating he was going to be the new champion. After Adams was sent away there was nothing Leone could do to stop Aarons momentum and after a flurry of moves from both Brandon finished Mephisto with a fantastic looking suplex to end the match and the night.

One of the reason’s we heading to these smaller promotions to catch up with the spirit and heart of wrestling that is sometimes missed in the larger organizations. There are tons of great names available for booking in pro wrestling and guys like PWE are talented enough to draw them. It was a great and entertaining evening that anyone could enjoy and I was especially pleased at seeing so many age groups and walks of life at the event.

I’ve never seen so many good looking women at an independent promotion wrestling event ever so you better believe these guys got something brewing here. As you will see in the interview PWE has plans to return in May and we can’t wait to see what these guys put together. Thanks to Leone Mephisto and the rest of those involved with the promotion for having us. We really had a good time and look forward to seeing the promotion continue to grow!

Interview:

Rating: 4 / 5

