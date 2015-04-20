Joshua's Birmingham Opponent Announced

Anthony Joshua's opponent for his fight in the Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham on May 9th was finally confirmed on Monday as South American heavyweight champion Raphael Zumbano Love.

Joshua (11-0) was drafted in to headline the card when Frankie Gavin pulled out of his scheduled fight with South Africa's Chris van Heerden to take on IBF World welterweight champion Kell Brook giving fans in the Midlands their first look at the former Olympic gold medalist. Joshua will fight twice in May as he is also due to appear at the O2 on May 30th against Kevin Johnson who is expected to give him the toughest test of his career.

Love (36-10) won't be expected to give Joshua much of a test and will most likely become the twelfth knockout of Joshua's professional career. The Brazilian will come into the fight on the back of a victory after knocking out Esteban Hillman Tababary in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Saturday but Joshua will present him with a much tougher task.

Other hightlights of the card in Birmingham include Callum Smith, Matthew Macklin, Sam Eggington and Khalid Yafai as big time boxing returns to the Midlands.