Fury Next For Klitschko?

Wladimir Klitschko beat Bryant Jennings less than twelve hours ago and already talk has turned to who the Ukrainian will face next.

As a world champion with four different sanctioning bodies Klitschko has a lot of people that he needs to keep happy and it looks like his next fight will be against the WBO's mandatory challenger, Tyson Fury.

Fury (24-0) beat Christian Hammer in his last fight with the Romanian retiring on his stool after the eighth round. Fury will pose a very different challenge to Klitschko with the Manchester born fighter taller and most likely heavier than the champion.

Klitschko has fought larger fighters before and doesn't believe it will be a problem.

"I look forward to this fight (with Fury), I think it will be challenging and exciting because I like to fight big men. It is much easier to fight bigger men than smaller." said the Ukrainian after his fight with Jennings.

However, Fury believes the size difference will force Klitschko into fighting a different style.

"Again, Klitschko did what he had to do against Jennings and won, it was the same as it always is though, the smaller man trying to get inside Klitschko’s jab with him holding and leaning, although he was slightly more aggressive against Jennings. Let's see him try that against someone who’s the same size as he is, younger, stronger, fitter, faster and with a knockout punch," said Fury after watching the fight.

It is now expected that the WBO will order negotiations to get underway for the fight and if no agreement is reached within thirty days it will go to purse bids with many expecting the fight to take place later this year, probably in an outdoor arena in England or Germany.