Only One Deserves To Win: Thoughts On Mayweather-Pacquiao

This Saturday, May 2nd, what many are calling the “Fight of the Century” takes place. Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao will finally go one on one after over five years of not being able to come to an agreement. It has been a fight that even non-boxing fans want to see as these are two of the best in the profession. This is also a fight that should have happened years ago when both boxers were at the top of their respective careers.

There is clearly only one boxer you should hope wins this match. The obvious choice is the younger of the two fighters. Manny Pacquiao.

Going into this fight you have one boxer who has a perfect record at 47-0 with Mayweather. The other boxer has won world titles in eight different weight classes. While a part of this writer would love to see Mayweather keep his undefeated streak alive, the other half of this writer hopes Pacquiao beats the daylights out of him.

You may be asking why? Well, there are two reasons. One being Pacquiao would be the first to ever beat Mayweather and nobody could ever take that away from him. The other reason being there is a deep hatred for Mayweather and what goes on in his personal life. Yes, what he does in his personal life shouldn’t reflect what goes on in his professional life. However, it does. Mayweather has an issue with anger and in the past has taken it out on his now ex-girlfriend in front of their two children, or at least he did when he was arrested for domestic assault in 2010 and was sentenced to 90 days in jail.

As mentioned in this article from ESPNW, Mayweather has been accused of abusing five different women at least seven different times. Also pointed out in the article are some statements making him come across as a misogynist.

Here is one of said comments, "Even though you can't drive 10 cars at one time, you got people that got 10 cars. So you're able to keep maintenance on 10 cars. So I feel that as far as it comes to females, that same thing should apply. If you're able to take care of 20, then you should have 20."

Yours truly has a hard time cheering for a known women abuser regardless of how great he is in the ring. It’s a different time now after everything that has gone on in the NFL with Ray Rice and Greg Hardy, to name a few.

This article isn’t here to tell you that you have to cheer for Pacquiao. This article is to make you think about how bad of a person Mayweather truly is and do you want to cheer for someone like that? This writer doesn’t and won’t. This writer has a young daughter and wife and if yours truly shows support for a known woman abuser, he's sending the wrong message to his family and more importantly, his daughter.