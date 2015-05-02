Mayweather - Pacquiao: A Breakdown

The born-again Christian politician/singer/actor/TV host. The worlds richest sportsman and domestic-abuser. Good versus Evil. Defeated versus Undefeated. Right versus Wrong. Pummeling each other in a ring for 100's of millions of dollars.

The fight we've been waiting years for is all but a matter of hours away now, but even now, the Boxing world sits precariously on the edge of their collective seats, still none the wiser about what to expect.

So, what are the possibilities then?

KO:

Neither man has won by way of knockout for over four years. Mayweather holds the last win by KO out of the two, way back in 2014 versus Victor Ortiz. You have to go back a few years more to find Pacquiao's last KO was even further back in 2009. The years have moved on considerably since those days for both fighters, do either possess the same level of venom they did in their best days in the boxing ring.

Saying that though, with the differing stances and favoured styles of either fighter - a KO wouldn't necessarily be out of the question. With Pacquiao's preference to jump into his opponent and unload, versus, Mayweather's counter punching nature. If neither man has his style controlling the fight, his opponent could take a stranglehold on the fight. If either man starts having to play catch up, they will be in grave danger of being picked off for a KO.

There has been a lot said about Mayweather's state of mind, this authors hasn't necessarily noticed anything backing up that notion. But, some of the claims laid at his feet of being 'scared' the fight is actually happening could well be true as Pacquiao has seemed a lot more upbeat (naturally!) than his opponent. If Mayweather's mind isn't fully in this fight, he's already lost it and possibly set himself up to be KO'd by a man seriously up for the fight.

Mayweather Points:

When you listen solely to your head, this is the most likely scenario come the end of the bout. Mayweather knows exactly what needs to be done to won and he thrives on that. It's been said recently by Freddie Roach that Mayweather will lose the rounds due to his lack of punching in relation to the flurries of punches that Pacquiao throws. That's all well and good, but, at his best Mayweather can dodge anything thrown his way.

It is controversial, but if it does go the distance, can you really see the judges giving Pacquiao a points win over Floyd-I-helped-build-Vegas-back-up-Mayweather in his adopted hometown of...Vegas.

Pacquiao Points:

The only way Pacquiao wins on points is if he starts the fight as we hope and anticipate him to do so. He needs to then keep this up for as many rounds as possible, as bossing the fight up until the 6th round only, probably won't be good enough. He will have tired himself out, and then you will see Mayweather turn that fatigue on him with his clinical counter punching.

Of course, Pacquiao has it in him to win on points. But again, being a cynic, this wrietr can't imagine it being by UD - it will best case a split decision if Pacquiao is to win on points in my mind.

Draw:

A draw is the least likely outcome. Mostly because yours truly feels Mayweather would still value that as a massive black mark in his pristine record. Secondly, because, if Pacquiao is losing on points, come the latter rounds he'll be going hell bent for leather to try and KO Mayweather as, again, a draw is no good for him either.

The irony of it being held in Las Vegas, the gambling capital of the world, is not to be lost either. Even as a betting man, the fight is an absolute minefield of a gamble, how do you determine what's likely or not past choosing an outright winner? The truth is, anything could happen. Plus, don't rule out that immediate rematch later on in 2015...