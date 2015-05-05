Jeff Hardy Breaks A Leg

Last week TNA Tag Team Champion Jeff Hardy was injured in a dirt bike accident. The video below was taken by Hardy's brother Matt and shows how he obtained his injury. Jeff Hardy is THE daredevil as he has fallen from the most ladders than probably any other wrestler. He's the king of extreme, but he's not invincible. Hardy suffered a broken tibia and had to have surgery for it last Wednesday according to Dixie Carter.

Jeff Hardy appeared at an OMEGA event this past Saturday in a wheel chair after having a titanium rod surgically inserted into his leg just days before. It's been noted that Hardy seemed bummed out about his injury but held it together to meet his fans. No word yet on what this injury means for Hardy's status as one half on the TNA Tag Team Champions.