Preakness 2015 Live Results in Horse Racing Today
Live LoaderVAVEL Live SmallLive Match

Thank you so much for joining me here with VAVEL USA's coverage of the 2015 Preakness Stakes as American Pharoah has won again, which makes six straight wins for the young horse. This is Caleb Wahlgren, signing off.

It is a major victory for Bob Baffert and Victor Espinoza as they will continue over to Belmont Park in Belmont, New York in just 3 weeks.

Two down, one to go for American Pharoah.