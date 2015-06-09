From Chicago To Karachi Via Madrid - Six Dynasties That Rocked The Sporting World

Last Wednesday afternoon, the tennis world stood in shock as Rafael Nadal lost in straight sets to Novak Djokovic at the French Open, his first defeat in 39 matches. A tournament the Spaniard has dominated ever since he first graced the clay in 2005, this is just his second loss in Roland Garros history following a reverse to Robin Soderling in 2009.

This could spell the end of a dynasty for the 14-time Grand Slam champion, but it will put him in good company with others who ruled the sports world for years.

Real Madrid 1955-1960

The most famous soccer team in the world have that title for a reason. Way back in 1955, when the UEFA Champions League was first introduced as the European Cup, Real Madrid annihilated all that stood in their way. Boasting greats such as Alfredo di Stefano, Ferenc Puskas and Francisco Gento, Los Blancos won the first five editions of the tournament – more than any other team in history excluding AC Milan (seven-time winners), Bayern Munich and Liverpool (both with five).

The first final saw Real beat Stade Reims 4-3 thanks to Hector Rial’s 79th minute winner. The eventual champions were 2-0 down after just 10 minutes, but the Spanish club rallied back to claim victory in France. Their second victory was more routine - a 2-0 triumph over Fiorentina of Italy – with goals from di Stefano and Gento sealing victory in front of 120,000 fans.

Madrid completed the hat trick in 1958 when they beat AC Milan 3-2 in extra time, with Gento scoring the deciding goal, before Stade Reims were Real’s victims again by a 2-0 margin. Los Merengues’ most famous victory came in the 1960 final in Glasgow, when they beat German club Eintracht Frankfurt 7-3 in an outstanding display of soccer. Four goals from Puskas and a treble from di Stefano completed a fifth straight European cup triumph, confirming the club’s place in history as one of the greatest teams of all time. You can sprinkle in a couple of league titles in that period, too.

Chicago Bulls 1991-1998

Just imagine what would have happened if Michael Jordan hadn’t gone to play baseball. What was an outstanding six NBA Championships in six appearances for the Chicago Bulls could have been eight, but now is not the time to focus on whether MJ was right to retire or not.

Despite reaching the playoffs in his first six years as a Bull, Jordan and co. never managed to get past the Eastern Conference Finals, where they lost to the Detroit Pistons for three years running between 1988 and 1990. Then in 1991, Chicago took over. Jordan won his second MVP award as the Bulls rolled to a then-franchise record 61 wins, thanks to help from the emerging Scottie Pippen and Horace Grant. A 4-1 win over the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals gave the Windy City a first title, before things got even better as the years progressed.

A new franchise record of 67 wins in the 1991-92 season meant the Bulls were the favourites for the title once again. After disposing of the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the run-up to the Finals, Chicago eased past the Portland Trail Blazers, led by Clyde Drexler, with a 4-2 series win. This was then turned into the first three-peat in over 25 years when the 1992-93 Bulls romped to another 4-2 Finals win, this time over the Charles Barkley-led Phoenix Suns.

The retirement of Jordan to join MLB franchise Chicago White Sox meant that the Bulls struggled in the 1993-94 season with only Pippen who could be considered a superstar, losing in the second round of the playoffs to the Knicks. Air Jordan came back in March 1995 and dropped 55 on his fifth game back, but they could not get past the Orlando Magic in the postseason.

Enter the 1996 Bulls. The return of His Airness, the further improvement of Pippen, and the acquisition of Dennis Rodman meant Chicago amassed an NBA-record 72 wins, which is still a record today. It was all a bit too easy for the Bulls in the postseason, too. A 3-0 first round win over the Miami Heat set the tone, before a 4-1 and a 4-0 against the Knicks and the Magic, respectively, set up a Finals meeting with the Seattle Supersonics. The Bulls went 3-0 up and a sweep looked to be on the cards, but they had to wait three more games before wrapping up the 4-2 series victory.

A fifth title awaited Chicago the season after, which kicked off with a 69-13 record in the regular season. Another easy run to the Finals saw the Bulls drop just two games before coming up against Karl Malone, John Stockton and the Utah Jazz, where Jordan et al took the series 4-2. This was also the scene of Jordan’s Flu Game when he scored 38 points in game five despite having a stomach virus, meaning he only got out of bed 70 minutes before tip-off.

The second three-peat was completed a year later when the Bulls posted a 62-20 record before going on to beat the Jazz 4-2 in the Finals again. Jordan retired in 1999 for a second time as the Bulls’ dominance came to a close, but it will always be remembered as one of the greatest stretches in basketball history, as the Bulls will always be remembered as one of the greatest teams of all time.

Jahangir Khan 1981-1986

Not exactly the most well-known man in this list, or even in sport in general, but squash player Jahangir Khan deserves as much recognition as everyone else here. In 1981, aged 17, Khan became the youngest player to ever win the World Open and in doing so, began an unbeaten streak that lasted nearly six years.

In 1982, he won the International Squash Players Association Championship without dropping a point and firmly established himself as the best player in the world. Khan, of Karachi, Pakistan, was taking the squash world by storm before whilst he was still a teenager.

It took five years, eight months and 555 matches for anyone to beat Khan, with his streak-snapping loss coming in the final of the 1986 World Open to New Zealander Ross Norman. During this time, he won five World Opens and five British Opens, going on to win one more World and five more British Opens before his retirement in 1993.

New York Yankees 1949-1964

No list of dominant sportspeople would be complete without the New York Yankees. 27-time World Series winners, 16 more than the teams with the second-most, St Louis Cardinals, the Yankees are the face of baseball. Nine of these championships came in a 16-season stretch, including five in a row between 1949 and 1953, as did 14 American League pennants. No matter what you think of the Bronx Bombers, 14 World Series appearances in 16 seasons is something to behold.

From 1949 to 1953, the Yankees beat the Brooklyn Dodgers three times, with a sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies and a 4-2 triumph over the New York Giants to boot. They missed out on a double three peat in 1954 when they failed to make the World Series despite recording 103 wins, missing out by eight wins thanks to the Cleveland Indians rolling to 111 victories. They made it back a year later, but failed at the final hurdle as the Dodgers got revenge with a seven-game series win.

Revenge was exacted a year later when New York beat the same opposition in seven, and the legendary Casey Stengel seventh World Series as a manager came in 1958 when the Yankees beat the Milwaukee Braves by four games to three, a reverse of the score in the season before when the two teams juked it out.

1959 was a bad year for the Yankees as they posted a 79-75 record, their fewest amount of wins since 1925. This was a mere blip though, as in 1960 they made it back to the World Series with 97 regular season wins, but fell in seven to the Pittsburgh Pirates in Stengel’s last series as manager. First-base coach Ralph Hoak took over and won back-to-back World Series, before leading them to two more pennants in ’63 and ’64.

Australia Cricket Team 1999-2007

It’s stone cold fact that Australia dominates the cricketing world. Always have done, and likely always will do. However it was their World Cup dominance between 1999 and 2007 that really sticks out, with the Aussies going on a 34-match unbeaten streak in this time, which consisted of a 27 wins in a row before rain cost them their run.

The 1999 tournament didn’t begin well for Australia as they lost two of their first three games, but a 10 run win against Bangladesh set them on their way to their record. From there, they swept through the second group stage before tying in the semi-finals but progressing due to their superior record in the second group stage. A routine win against Pakistan in the final set them on their way to creating history.

The 2003 edition saw Australia assert themselves and questions were asked as to why other teams even showed up, as only England put up a fight in the group stages whilst the Aussies strolled to six wins from six. A 125-run victory over India in the final summed up the tournament, with Glenn McGrath and Brett Lee taking 43 wickets between them, whilst Ricky Ponting and Adam Gilchrist combined to score 823 runs. All this was without star spin bowler Shane Warne, who was sent home in disgrace after failing a drugs test.

A new format in 2007 didn’t change the natural order of things as Australia continued to blitz past everyone in front of them. Three wins from three group stage games set the tone, before four more in the Super Eight gave them top seeding for the semi-finals, but they barely broke a sweat as they beat Sri Lanka in the final by 53 runs.

A quarter-finals loss in 2011 signalled the end of their dynasty, but if history tells us anything, then it won’t be long before another one starts for the men Down Under.

University of Connecticut Women’s Basketball 2008-2010

The final dynasty on this list comes to us courtesy of the UConn Women’s Basketball team, who went an astounding 90-0 across the space of over two-and-a-half-years. In April 2008, the Huskies lost 83-72 to Stanford Cardinal in the semi-final of the NCAA Tournament – their last loss until December 2010.

The 2008-09 season ended with UConn going 39-0 and winning the National Championship, their sixth in all, after beating Louisville Cardinals 76-54 in the final of the NCAA Tournament. Through the course of the season including the Big East and NCAA tournaments, UConn won every match by double figures, with only Rutgers and Notre Dame coming within 10 as both lost by that amount. In the semi-finals of the NCAA Tournament, UConn beat Stanford to claim revenge on the result from a year before. Maya Moore won the Naismith Award whilst Renee Montgomery went fourth in the 2009 WNBA Draft.

It was the same old story a year later as the Huskies went 39-0 again, with their smallest winning margin being six in the NCAA tournament final, with the season being capped off by a 53-47 win over Stanford. Aside from that, it was a 12-point win in the regular season – also against Stanford. The win against Notre Dame in the Big East semi-finals was their 71st in a row, breaking the record set by UConn from 2001-2003.

Wins 79-90 came a year later, with Moore’s 41 points earning UConn a place in the history books as a 93-62 defeat of Florida State saw them break UCLA Men’s Basketball record of 88 consecutive wins, a run which went from January 1971 until January 1974. However the celebrations would be short-lived as a 71-59 reverse to Stanford on December 30th ended the longest streak in Division I College Basketball history. There was also to be no three-peat for the Huskies, who finished the season 36-2 after losing to Notre Dame in the semi-finals of the NCAA Tournament.