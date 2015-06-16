Throwback Behind The Scenes with Matt Opsahl

As an attack man some of his highlights include: NEC Academic Honor Roll. Playing in all 15 games, starting 14, He finished second on the team with 21 goals and eight assists while ranking third with 29 points. Scoring half of Hobart's goals in an 8-5 win at Mount St. Mary's. He scored a hat trick in the win at Canisius while producing three goals and an assist in the regular season meeting with Saint Joseph's. He also logged a goal and two assists in the win over Robert Morris. He competed for a roster spot with Team Israel for the 2014 FIL World Championships. The Israel Lacrosse Association announced its travel roster for this event. Midfielder Matt Opsahl was named to Israel's 46-man travel roster.