Toshinori Muto Wins ISPS Handa Global Cup

There was a star studded field in Japan this week for the ISPS Handa Global Cup, but it was an unheralded player from Japan that walked away with the victory.

Toshinori Muto, 37, of Gunma Prefecture birdied the final hole of regulation to force a playoff with Angelo Que of the Philippines, which Muto won on the first playoff hole.

The victory is Muto's sixth victory on the Japan Tour, and first in three years. Muto was struggling entering the tournament, missing his last two cuts worldwide. His best finish on the Japan Tour this season was a tie for ninth, and his world golf ranking had fallen to 268th.

All it took, however, was one good week to get Muto back on track. The win moves Muto to eighth on the Japan Tour money list. Wen-Chong Liang of China remains in first place.

Angelo Que was attempting to win his fourth tournament worldwide and first on the Japan Tour. Que is based out of the Asian Tour, where his most recent victory came in 2010. He made a splash at the end of 2014 when he finished T8 at the PGA Tour's CIMB Classic in Malaysia. Que fired a bogey free final round 64 to reach the playoff.

Hyung-Sung Kim of Korea, who played in three majors last season and has three Japan Tour titles to his name, eagled the 72nd hole to post a score of 271, but fell one shot short of the playoff.

The most well known golfer in the field was likely Ian Poulter, who finished tied for fourth and two shots out of the playoff. Poulter fired a final round 67 to finish tied with David Smail, Ippei Koike, and Hyun-Woo Ryu. Poulter parred the final eight holes of the tournament, which allowed others to pass him down the stretch. Still, Poulter seemed thrilled with his week in Japan.

Other notables in the tournament include PGA Tour player John Senden, who finished T8, former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel, who T10, and European Tour winners Ashun Wu and Thomas Aiken, who finished T20. Former PGA Championship winner Jason Dufner missed the cut.