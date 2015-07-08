Rory McIlroy To Miss The Open Championship Due To Ankle Injury

It’s official now, Rory McIlroy is going to miss the British Open and is unable to defend The Claret Jug after the Northern Irishman ruled himself out today. Golf’s world number one posted on Instagram today and said that he took a long term view of the injury and decided not to play despite the rehab process going well. He wanted to make sure that he could be 100 percent healthy and competitive before playing.

Just two days ago, McIlroy posted on his Instagram that he ruptured his left ankle ligament and also had some joint capsule damage as well after playing soccer with his friends. After the freak injury, McIlroy pulled out of his tuneup event to the The Open Championship which was the Scottish Open. The Scottish Open is scheduled to start tomorrow and will go up until July 12th.



BBC correspondent Iain Carter said on the injury that the fact that it was his McIlroy’s left side where he suffered the injury was extremely problematic due to the fact that is the side he hits towards and bears his weight on for the follow through.

McIlroy was the defending British Open champion winning last year at Royal Liverpool. He won with a score of 17-under par finishing two ahead of American Rickie Fowler and Spaniard Sergio Garcia. The Northern Irishman went wire-to-wire but cut it close on the final day after holding a six-shot lead entering the final round. McIlroy would also win the PGA Championship last year as well, and his chances of defending that are also in question if the severity of the injury is extreme. The longest McIlroy could be out is six weeks, which would definitely cut it close to the time of the PGA Championship which will be played from August 13-16 at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

This year, The Open Championship is going to take place at the Old Course at St. Andrews, one of the meccas of the golf universe and commonly known as the home of golf. The Old Course last contested the British Open in 2010 when surprise winner, South African Louis Oosthuizen, took home the title.

World number two and newly budding rival, American and winner of the last two majors Jordan Spieth, said that McIlroy’s absence would dampen the tournament and that you want the field and full strength no matter what. He now comes in as the favorite for the title due to McIlroy’s injury.