Angelo Songco Homers To Lead St. Paul Saints To Victory.

After splitting the first two games of their four game series, the St. Paul Saints and Ottawa Champions played game three on Wednesday night in St Paul.

The Champions started the scoring right away in the first inning when Albert Cartwright drew a leadoff walk. He then advanced to second on a Sebastien Boucher single to center field. Mike Schwartz followed with a single to center field to score Cartwright and advance Boucher to second base. Boucher and Schwartz each advanced a base when Kramer Sneed threw a wild pitch. Bryce Massanari then hit a double to clear the bases and give the Champions a 3-0 lead. Massanari would score when Chris Winder singled to right field. The Champions held a 4-0 lead before the Saints even stepped up to the plate.

Once the Saints did step up to the plate they wouldn't get a hit off of Andrew Werner untill the second inning when Ian Gac and Angelo Songco hit back-to-back singles. Werner then struck out the next three batters to get out of the inning without giving up any runs.

The Saints would score in the fourth inning when Ian Gac walked. Angelo Songco then doubled to right field to advance Gac to third base. Mike Kvasnicak then grounded out to the second baseman Roberto Ramirez, but Gac would score on the play to put the Saints on the board. Joey Paciorek then walked, followed by a walk by Anthony Phillips. Dan Kaczrowski would double to left field to score Songco and Paciroek. Alonzo Harris then got a base hit to left that scored Paciorek, but Harris would be thrown out trying to stretch it into a double to end the inning.

Ottawa responded in the fifth inning when Mike Schwartz reached on a fielder's choice. Bryce Massanari then doubled to left field to advance Schwartz to third base. Jon Talley then hit a sacrifice fly to center field to score Schwartz, which tied the game. Alex Nunez ended the inning with a ground out to second base.

The Saints took the lead in their half of the sixth when Ian Gac doubled to left. Angelo Songco then hit his 100th career home run to give the Saints a two run lead.

The Saints would get a two out walk in the eighth, but wouldn't turn it into any runs. Ottawa would get a baserunner in the ninth but would be retired by Ryan Rodebaugh, who got the save to give the Saints the 7-5 win.

The two teams play the final game of the series on Thursday night. Pitching matchups are TBA.

W- Kramer Sneed

L- Andrew Werner

S- Ryan Rodebaugh

Player of the game- Angelo Songco (STP)