WWE Battleground Results 2015

The Undertaker came off like a heel. That would be refreshing.

The WWE put on a better than average show, but they chose some interesting finishes.

In a way it felt like the Undertaker was going heel. The PPV ends with no explanation of anything.

Lesnar hits the F5 and as the pin is being counted the lights go out. The Undertaker appears and attacks Lesnar hitting a low blow followed by a chokeslam and two tombstones.

Lesnar quickly back in charger and we are up to 11 Germans. Make that 12.

Seth finally mounts some offense and is working the back of Brocks legs.

Rollins tries to rung out through the crowd with the Belt. Lesnar hurdles the barricade and catches him.

5 straight Germans.

Rollins sells the first German Suplex city of the night well. Then gets hit with another one.

The bell has rung.

Cole reminds us that Brock has not been pinned or submitted in 2 and 1/2 years. HHH's dirty win at WM29 being the last time sadly.

WWE took a lot of time between matches to let the crowd get over the last match. It's unnecessary because Brock is so unique.

Seth Rollins out first. Annoying when the Champion comes out first, but it is worth noting he is alone.

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Brock Lesnar WWE Title Match

Big Show comes out and KO punches the Miz. The crowd was dead for this pointless segment.

The Miz is out cutting a promo.

Very good match, but the Cena stuff is choking the WWE and they don't realize it.

Cena locks in an STF and Owens taps. The WWE has zero clue how what they have in Owens.

Owens kicks out of a top rope AA. WOW!

JBL confused by some of Owen's cool moves.

Three straight PPV's and once again they put on a classic. Great match so far.

Owens hits a superkick into an AA into an STF. Cena gets out, ugh.

Cena goes to the top and gets caught mid air in a powerbomb and Cena kicks out. That's too close to Owens finish to have a kick out.

Owens yells at Cole asking if he's calling it fairly.

Owens has carried the offense for the most part tonight. Very good match so far.

Cena gets his knees up to block a top rope senton. The momentum has changed in his favor now.

Owens dominates early. It's going to be interesting when he faces a real fan favorite.

The electricity comes through the screen with Cena and Owens in the ring.

Only two matches left. The WWE has done a good job not overbooking this PPV. All the matches have had a decent story and been tough to predict. This one should raise the level though.

John Cena (c) vs. Kevin Owens for the U.S. Title

If WWE builds the story for Summerslam and uses Nikki instead of Brie for the title that could be a draw.

Very good match with Brie holding her own inbetween what has been the best women's match in the biz.

Charlotte survives the Bank statement when Brie saves her. She then counters Brie to lock in the figure eight leg lock for the win via submission.

Charlottes hair extensions have been yanked out again. That's twice in one week!

Brie hits a nice double bulldog.

Sasha hits the double knee through Brie and on to Charlotte.

Nikki bails on the match and Brie is entered.

Divas Triple Threat match Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte vs. Nikki. Non-Title Match.

Good booking decision by the WWE. Ambrose/Reigns vs. Harper/Bray probably happening soon.

The hooded figure is Luke Harper and he appears to be back in league with Bray.

Roman gets attacked on the outside by a hooded figure. Bray hits a DDT on the apron and then tosses Roman back in the ring and connects with the Sister Abigal for the win.

Wyatt avoids the Spear twice and lands a huge clothesline that Roman kicks out of.

Wyatt east a superman punch, but kicks out.

Roman is a dominant babyface who battles from underneath like Dolph Ziggler. They book him that way due to his lack of a moveset.

Roman had built a lot of positive fanfare lately, but he's being hated on by this STL crowd.

The limited amount of Wyatt apperances help his mystique.

Wyatt lands an Apron DDT. Nicely done.

They battled pretty evenly early, but Wyatt has the advantage after tossing Roman into the stairs.

Roman out to more boos than cheers tonight by a wide margin.

Wyatt out first. His entrance is the best on the main roster.

This match is a huge booking situation for WWE. A loss for Wyatt hurts him. A clean loss for Roman hurts him. The only way out is a tainted Wyatt win.

Reigns vs. Wyatt

That an inexcusable loss for the New Day who are currently one of the most over gimmicks in the company.

The crowd barely popped for it. WWE does not listen to their fanbase.

Big E gets hit by Titus's finisher. The PTP's win via pinfall.

The PTP's have a major advantage unti Big E reverses Darren Young into the turnbuckle changing the tide.

The New Day do whatever they can to get their voices heard. That keeps getting them more and more over.

The PTP's ring gear leaves a lot to be desired.

New Day getting New Day Rocks chants versus sucks chants.

The Prime Time Players (Darren Young and Titus O'Neil) (c) vs. The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston, and/or Xavier Woods) for the WWE Tag Titles

Steph playing face is utterly ludicrous and flies in the face of building her up as a massive heel the past two years. WWE dropping the ball big time here.

Stephanie McMahon does a face like interview stating that tonight we will get a triple threat with one member of each new Diva team.

More recapping of the Divas debutting on Raw this past week.

WWE will claim that winning and losing doesn't matter, but that lose really hurts their MITB holder. Bad booking to make that match in the first place.

Randy Orton win via pinfall a very good opener.

Orton gets locked in a Texas Cloverleaf. He looks like he's about to tap, but gets to the ropes. As they come back to their feet he nails Sheamus with an RKO and goes for the pin and gets the win.

Sheamus avoids the RKO, and hits the Brogue kick, but doesn't have enough to cover Orton.

Orton lands a big power slam, but doesn't get the pin. This match is as expected decent work, but not enough heat on Sheamus or buzz on Orton to really get the crowd into it.

Sheamus sporting a new nose ring.

Orton has control early, but an Irish Curse backbreaker puts Sheamus in charge.

Renee says that the 9 divas will be on the show tonight. Possible match, but nothing confirmed.

WWE recapping the Divas stuff from Raw, which is odd considering there isn't a match on the show.

Paul Heyman does a twitter Q&A, but gives nothing, but canned answers.

Barrett hits the Bull Hammer for the win. He keeps the crown.

The truth be told these two are having a nice match.

This is a battle for the crown, so if Truth wins Barrett is no longer King.

WWE takes a commerial break mid match.

Barrett finally has a better robe, strange if they are really ditching the gimmick.

R-Truth is out first. His entrance is corny, but a lot of fun always.

The New Day invade the Kickoff Show set. The fans are hot for them.

Renee Young mentioning the Free Bird Rule!

Bray Wyatt has always shown the ability to use mind games, but has never done anything super natural like the Undertaker.

WWE has no match for Dean Ambrose tonight. Is it possible that Ambrose turns on Roman and bails the WWE out of a tough booking situation? Ambrose then becomes a heel.

Nice video package promoting Cena/Owens on the kick off show.

The WWE is promoting a social media lounge segment. Everytime they have done that nothing interesting has happened. Today's guest will be Paul Heyman.

Renee Young pointing out that the New Day chants have already started in the arena.

One match on the Preshow has been announced. King Barrett vs. R-Truth. ​

No news yet if a Divas match will happen tonight. Odd considering the WWE is trying to push the division or maybe par for the course.

Yet look for Lesnar to win the belt here and go on to Summerslam as the Champion. He will likely rematch Rollins and then drop the strap back to him next month. A win for Rollins over Lesnar at Summerslam would possibly reignite him as the company’s top heel. A cheap win at Battleground would only further disenfranchise the fan base with Rollins. With the ratings in the toilet during his run taking the belt off him, even if temporary, seems likely.

The WWE really struggled in the fall of 2014 with Lensar as Champion almost never appearing on TV. Although fans have gotten behind him as a major face the WWE only likely has one or two matches for him to take this year. With Summerslam a virtual lock it’s likely that Lesnar will somehow get screwed out of the title.

Rollins has defended the title and held it ever since, but along the way he upset HHH and Stephanie with his attitude, so they brought back Lesnar from suspension. They then have thrown their support back behind Rollins. Are you confused yet? Although it would seem that Lesnar is a lock here the smart money is on Rollins.

After cashing in at WM31 and winning the WWE title off Lesnar, Rollins has been the company’s reigning Champion. The WWE teased a rematch the night after WM31, but Rollins bailed on the match causing Lesnar to destroy half the WWE crew. Stephanie McMahon then suspended Lesnar on the spot.

Seth Rollins (with Jamie Noble and Joey Mercury) (c) vs. Brock Lesnar (with Paul Heyman) for the WWE Title-

This is pretty simple. Owens has to win here, whether it’s clean or not. The WWE is starved for top heels right now, more so than they need to worry about John Cena’s stature. That will also justify them having yet another rematch. A loss for Owens would be so epically bad for him considering the month he has had its almost unthinkable that WWE would go any other route, but they have proved capable of getting things wrong especially with Cena invovlved.

The premise of this feud is Owens and Cena just don’t like each other. They’ve had two of the best matches of the year so far and a third effort will be pressed to top the first two. There are also rumors swirling that they will meet again at Summerslam in a triple threat that will include Cesaro.

WWE has certainly put the accelerator on this feud. This will be there third meeting in 9 weeks and their first for the U.S. Title. Cena got the last win at MITB, and has grabbed most of the momentum as Owens has lost the NXT title to Finn Balor and hasn’t had much mic time on Raw to keep himself hot as of late.

John Cena (c) vs. Kevin Owens for the U.S. Title

Roman is going over here, but it’s a shame WWE didn’t wait another month to pay off this feud. With Lesnar on this card they were sure to grab a strong rating. Why not have a tag match with Dean and Roman taking on Bray and Harper. It extends the feud and raises the fan desire for a Summerslam match.

This feud is yet another example of WWE booking itself into a corner. Both guys are fresh talents for WWE and a loss here could hurt their push forward. Wyatt is one of the most unique characters the WWE has seen in years, but they have continued to book him in feuds that he can’t win. Roman is the company darling. Roman has a lot to prove still, but it’s hard to imagine WWE will put a big time loss on him. Roman hasn’t lost clean ever.

There was an early suggestion that Bray had kidnapped Roman’s daughter, but after a week or two WWE seemed to get away from that concept. The buildup has seen a few exchanges between the two, but WWE has kept the perception pretty even.

The Roman Reigns Bray Wyatt feud started when Wyatt cost Reigns the MITB match at the previous PPV. Wyatt was beaten by Reigns a few weeks prior on Raw for a spot in the match so Bray wanted revenge. This has been a feud where Roman has had almost zero promo time and Bray has had far too much.

Roman Reigns vs. Bray Wyatt

Look for the New Day to regain their belts. Anything less will kill off one of the WWE’s best tag team gimmicks in years. The PTP’s fit the PG era, but that’s not necessarily a good thing. They raised their profile by grabbing the straps, but it just seems unlikely they stay champs after this show.

The PTP’s surprised everyone by winning the straps at MITB. The New Day had been red hot since picking up the titles and it sort of went against their push. It definitely hurt the New Day’s momentum and the PTP’s haven’t been allowed to do much to gain popularity since winning the belts. The WWE treats the tag division as an afterthought and wasted five weeks of what should have been a continued run for the New Day.

The Prime Time Players (Darren Young and Titus O'Neil) (c) vs. The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston, and/or Xavier Woods) for the WWE Tag Titles

Sheamus has the case, so the WWE will likely want to start getting him hot for his cash in. There is not much buzz about Sheamus due to his uneven booking, but it’s hard to not see him getting the win here. Orton is in a bit of limbo. Although he’s so established due to his long resume the WWE really has nothing for him to do. The question the booking committee has to ask themselves is what is gained by an Orton win, and the answer is not much. Look for Sheamus to go over here for the win.

Fans will not have to wait long for good action as almost every match has had a nice story build. Randy Orton and Sheamus will meet likely early in the show. The basis for their feud is that Sheamus won the MITB over Orton. They attacked each other the next night on Raw. Orton disappeared from TV for a while for a vacation, and returned on July 6th attacking Sheamus and setting the table for their match.

Randy Orton vs. Sheamus

The planned IC Title match between champion Ryback, Big Show and The Miz has been cancelled due to an injury that Ryback is suffering from. That leaves only 5 matches for the main show and one for the preshow. It’s likely that they will add a match, but they have not done so to this point and that’s fueling rumors of a Sting or Undertaker segment tonight, but if not look for a divas match of some sort to be added or something between Miz and Big Show.

WWE Battleground comes to you tonight live from the Scottrade Center in St. Louis Missouri. Brock Lesnar will get his long awaited rematch against Seth Rollins who cashed in at WM31 and won the WWE Title in one of the most shocking moments of the year. The WWE has put together a small, but very solid card as they took full advantage of the 5 week gap between the MITB PPV and Battleground.