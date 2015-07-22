American Dreams: Top 10 American Golfers Under 30

“Father Time waits for no one” is becoming more and more apparent in the golfing community. With three of 2015’s majors behind us, it is becoming increasingly obvious that the next generation of golfer’s is ready to take the world and weekly leaderboards by storm.

In the wake of The British Open, it was made glaringly apparent that the golfing ranks have altered course and the under- 30 crowd is ready for the limelight. The names of Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are being consistently replaced with the Jordan Spieth’s and Rickie Fowler’s of the world.

Here in the US, we take sports very seriously; whether you are cheering for your home team or national team, all athletes and sports stories are under a seriously large microscope. In the American golf community, we are all looking for the next Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson; which of these young and budding stars will be able to grab the reigns of American golf and make a serious impact on the game of golf, on the leaderboards, and also provide a resurgence of American golf heading into the next Ryder Cup in 2016.

Davis Love III (DLIII) will be heavily reliant on the young American golf contingent to overthrow the European reign and success in the Ryder Cup in which they have boasted 5 wins in the last 6 competitions. Who can step into the large and absent shoes of Tiger Woods? Below is the Top 10 list of American golfers under 30 who Davis Love III and the American golfing community can look to for success in the years to come.

Top 10 American Golfers Under 30:

#10: Ollie Schniederjans (22)

The three time NCAA All-American from Georgia Tech has made his face known with a T42 finish at this year’s US Open and a T12 at the British Open. This 6’1, long ball hitting Texan is ready for the main stage. Recently ranked #1 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings for 41 weeks, look to Oliver “Ollie” to ride his successes in the 2014 and 2015 US Palmer Cup teams to a Ryder Cup spot and his first PGA Tour win.

#9: Jordan Niebrugge (21)

The Best Amateur and silver medal winner at the 2015 British Open, Jordan is ready to compete with the likes of the other Jordan in golf. Another Oklahoma State Cowboy, Niebrugge will look to duplicate the successes of other alumnus including Morgan Hoffman and Rickie Fowler. Having great success at the college level, winning a professional tournament (Wisconsin State Open) as an amateur, and being part of the winning 2013 Walker Cup, it’s only a matter of time that the US will have another Jordan to cheer for.

#8: Patrick Rodgers (23)

This Stanford grad will look to mirror the successes of one other formidable Stanford alum, Tiger Woods. If Rodgers can manage to be half as good as Tiger, then it might be time to name Stanford the birthplace of professional golfers. Having won 11 times while at Stanford, this 23-year-old has been spotted on leaderboards nearly all year. Receiving several sponsorship exemptions that led to a full time exempt list, the young Rodgers will look to bring his successes from the Web.com Tour and college to the main stage. Look for Rodgers to shine in match play events and add a few pro victories in the next year.

#7: Harris English (25)

Turning pro in 2011, English didn’t waste any time making his name known; winning a 2011 Nationwide Tour event provided a springboard effect to the PGA Tour. English has managed two PGA tour wins and is consistently on top the leaderboard going into the weekend. English’s weakness seems to be all mental; one blowup hole usually snowballs into 2-3 more and removes him from contention on Saturday or Sunday. If English is able to piece together four solid rounds, this Georgia native can throw his hat in the ring of up and coming American golfing icons.

#6: Russell Henley (26)

The 26-year-old Georgia Bulldog has been making noise since he turned pro in 2011. A Web.com star in 2011 – 2012, Henley pulled out three quick wins and catapulted himself into the PGA Tour. Making waves in Hawaii for his first at the Sony Open in 2013, Henley added one more win in 2014 at the Honda Classic where he beat out the likes of Ryan Palmer, Russell Know, and Rory McIlroy in a playoff. A mainstay on leaderboards across the globe, Henley will look to add his name to the hat for the 2016 Ryder Cup and for majors to come.

#5: Billy Horschel (28)

The golfer with flare and fashion, the hot headed Horschel has really heated up since 2013; winning 2 FedEx Playoff Cup Events and the FedEx Cup in 2014, Horschel is ready to claim his stake in the American golfing conversation.

#4: Brooks Koepka (25)

The long ball and Brooks Koepka go hand in hand. Koepka’s length of the tee’s and ability to go low on any day make him a great replacement for the likes of Phil Mickelson. Whether or not Koepka will have the type of career as Mickelson is yet to be seen, but since turning pro in 2012 Koepka has managed six professional wins including an impressive win at this year’s Waste Management Phoenix Open in which he outshined the likes of Bubba Watson, Ryan Palmer and budding star Hideki Matsuyama.

#3: Rickie Fowler (26)

A Player’s Championship in 2015 was only Fowler’s second win on tour since turning pro in 2009. This OSU Cowboy has been atop the major leaderboards for the past two years. In 2014, Fowler finished in the top five of every major; his success in 2014 spilled over to 2015 and much can be accredited to new coach, Butch Harmon. Watch out for Fowler to pull it all together in the upcoming year.

#2: Patrick Reed (24)

The enigmatic Reed is commonly vilified by the International Sports Media and golfing community. Truth be told, the family man that is Patrick Reed has managed to overcome some serious personal and family history to make a name for himself on Tour.

Since turning pro in 2011, Reed has managed to pull out four PGA tour wins, the earliest and first coming in 2013 after being Jordan Spieth in a playoff at the Wyndham Championship. Reed will continue to be the villain to Spieth’s heroics until he can correctly manage his image with the media and fans alike. Regardless, Reed’s golfing talent speak for themselves and is consistently in the discussion to win and has been labeled as the golfer on Tour who can win any week.

#1: Jordan Spieth (21)

What can really be said about Spieth that hasn’t already been highlighted; the 21-year-old Texan won the first two majors in 2015, finished 4th in the 2015 British Open, and has finished in the top 10 in 13 out of the 20 tournaments he started in in 2015. With six wins this season and four runners-up finishes, Spieth is poised to fill the void left in American golf by Tiger Woods. Just how good Spieth will be is unknown, as long as he is able to bypass the glitz, glamour and temptations that come with being a 21-year-old golfing phenom, expect Spieth to take the World #1 Ranking by the end of the year and again partner with Reed in 2016 to make some serious noise in the Ryder Cup.

There are some glaring omissions from this list including Keegan Bradley and Webb Simpson. Each of these two major championship winners will be 30 years old in the upcoming months and have been off their game. Bradley suffering serious putting insecurities while transitioning from the belly putter to a standard length putter, and Simpson unable to piece together four solid rounds in a row; it would appear that these two mainstays in the Ryder Cup lineup over the last 3 competitions will need to pick up their game if they want to impress DLIII and make the 2016 roster.

Regardless of what American golf has in store, the above list of 10 and the thousands of other young golfer’s around the country trying to emulate the likes of Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth present a significantly brighter future than many had guessed just months ago. It’s time for the pendulum to swing from European golfing success on the international stage to American’s dominating as they once had done in the early 2000’s. Cheers!