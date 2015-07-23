The USGA Announces US Open Venues For 2022, 2023, And 2024

The United States Golf Association (USGA) has announced the courses that will be hosting the US Open for 2022, 2023, and 2024. This year, the US Open, won by Jordan Spieth, was held at Chambers Bay Washington, the first public course to hold the tournament since Bethpage Black in 2009 and the first golf course in the Great Northwest to host the event.

Brookline, the 2022 host and the last major event it hosted, the 1999 Ryder Cup

The USGA has announced in 2022 that The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts will be the host. 1988 was the last year that Brookline hosted the US Open when Curtis Strange was the victor.

Brookline’s most recent event was the 1999 Ryder Cup which was coined as the “Battle of Brookline”. After going down 10-6 to Europe after Saturday foursomes and four-ball, the Americans won when Justin Leonard capped off his comeback (was 4 down with seven to play) on the 17th hole by sinking his 40-foot putt sending the Americans into a frenzy. Jose Maria Olazabal missed his 25-foot putt to give Leonard dormie and the Americans the Ryder Cup since the dormie gave them the half-point they needed to clinch.

Los Angeles gets its first US Open since 1948

In 2023, a new course to the US Open rotation schedule will be added. The Los Angeles County Club in California will be the host that year. Ben Hogan won the last Open held in Los Angeles in 1948 when he won at the Riviera Country Club by two strokes. USGA executive director Mike Davis said on the LA Country Club that the US Open will be wide with firm fast generous fairways. He also said it was great to have the open in the second-largest city in the United States.

Pinehurst No. 2 back on board

Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina will be hosting the US Open for its fourth time in 2024 as it becomes a regular on the rotation. Last year, Martin Kaymer and Michelle Wie won the US Open when the course held a doubleheader hosting the US Women’s Open a week after the men played. The USGA has not mentioned if it will try another doubleheader.

Two of the newly announced courses, Pinehurst and LA North, will be used for major golfing events before hosting the US Open in their respective years. Pinehurst will be hosting the US Amateur Four-Ball Championships in 2017 and then the US Amateur Open in 2019. LA North will be hosting the Walker Cup in 2017.

Next year’s US Open will be held at Oakmont, and last hosted in 2007 when Angel Cabrera won with a score of +5. The 2017 US Open will be held in Erin Hills in Wisconsin which has never hosted the event before. Starting in 2018, the US Open will be alternating between the East Coast and the West Coast when the event is held at Shinnecock Hills and will be followed by Pebble Beach in 2019.