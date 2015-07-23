The USGA Announces US Open Venues For 2022, 2023, And 2024

The United States Golf Association (USGA) has announced the courses that will be hosting the US Open for 2022, 2023, and 2024. This year, the US Open, won by Jordan Spieth, was held at Chambers Bay Washington, the first public course to hold the tournament since Bethpage Black in 2009 and the first golf course in the Great Northwest to host the event.

Brookline, the 2022 host and the last major event it hosted, the 1999 Ryder Cup 

The USGA has announced in 2022 that The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts will be the host. 1988 was the last year that Brookline hosted the US Open when Curtis Strange was the victor.

Brookline’s most recent event was the 1999 Ryder Cup which was coined as the “Battle of Brookline”. After going down 10-6 to Europe after Saturday foursomes and four-ball, the Americans won when Justin Leonard capped off his comeback (was 4 down with seven to play) on the 17th hole by sinking his 40-foot putt sending the Americans into a frenzy. Jose Maria Olazabal missed his 25-foot putt to give Leonard dormie and the Americans the Ryder Cup since the dormie gave them the half-point they needed to clinch.