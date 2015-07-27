Simone Biles Beats Gabby Douglas; Looks To Lead Team USA

The Fierce Five that walked away with team gold at the London Olympics is regarded by many as the greatest women's gymnastics team of all time.

They may hold that position for four years.

This past weekend was the Secret Classic, a gymnastics event that is considered one of the biggest gymnastics events on American soil. For the first time since London, Olympic heroes Gabby Douglas and Aly Raisman competed on American soil in an attempt to make it to the World Championships in October and eventually be named to their second Olympic team in 2016. While Raisman struggled, Douglas shined, looking as fit as she has in some time, and showing form that won her the All-Around gold medal in London.

Yet, she was outclassed by Simone Biles.

While the members of the Fierce Five have taken time away from gymnastics, Biles has led the United States in world competitions. In her first World Championships back in 2013, she walked away with two gold medals, including the all-around title. She defended her title in 2014, this time walking away with a total of four gold medals. Overall, in two World Championships, she has six golds, two silvers, and a bronze. She was the face of American gymnastics while Douglas and Raisman took time off, and now that they're back, she's not planning on letting go of that distinction.

At the Secret Classic, Biles not only walked away with gold in the all-around, but also in vault, beam, and floor. She debuted a new balance beam routine which captured the attention of the judges and the crowd, but it is her floor exercise that sets her apart from the rest of the world.

Biles is the best of the world on the floor exercise, and got the crowd fired up at the Secret Classic when she debuted new music. She added more tumbling passes and risk taking moves, and she got the crowd to clap along with her music and erupt with every stuck landing. Her showmanship is second to none in the sport.

"That’s what they paid for!" Biles said. "That’s what they came to see. If you can incorporate it, why not?"

To be fair to both Raisman and Douglas, neither had competed at this level in close to three years. Raisman was injured shortly following the Games, and had to miss out on the 2014 season due to lack of preparation. Her only previous event was in late March. She added some new skills into her floor routine and fell on a few passes. She ended up taking fifth in the all-around competition.

"It’s one of those passes that is so new that I need more repetitions," Raisman said. "I need to work on my endurance."

Overall, however, Raisman seemed pleased with her performance and with how close she is to getting back to her full strength.

“I have improvements to make, but I’m happy with how I did.”

For Douglas, the event will be considered a huge victory. In only her second event back as a member of the national team, Douglas finished second to Biles in the all-around, and took him the gold in her best event, the uneven bars.

"My comeback wasn’t fake, guys" Douglas said with a smile following the event.

Douglas finished 1.9 points behind Biles, the closest any American has gotten to Biles since 2013. For Douglas, the ability to compete with someone as good as Biles has fueled her to improve.

"I love Simone, and I love how she’s a great competitor. If there were gymnasts out here doing just round-off back handspring layout, or something, the competition wouldn’t be as fun," Douglas said. "I will continue to do big gymnastics. That’s what makes it fun — the competition."

The next big competition is the P&G Championships in August, where Biles, Douglas, and Raisman will all compete. Following the event, the team for the World Championships will be chosen. The US can only send six team members, and Biles and Douglas appear to be locks to make the team. Biles is seeking to become the first woman to ever win three straight World Championships. The team is a heavy favorite to win the team gold medal. A strong Raisman added to a team that includes Biles and Douglas, the two best gymnasts in the world, would be a virtual lock to win the gold.