Track Records Broken on First Day of NHRA Northwest Nationals
Brandon Farris/VAVEL USA

The NHRA Northwest Nationals kicked off Friday afternoon at Pacific Raceway’s to track record breaking eta’s and mph in all three national classes.

The national event wraps up the Mellow Yellow West Coast Swing following events in Denver Colorado and Sonoma California before ending up in Seattle Washington for the final event.

It all got started off in Pro Stock when veteran Jeg Coughlin Jr. ripped off a 6.501 run in the second round of pro stock qualifying. While at the time he also broke the track speed record with a 212.59 eclipsing the previous record of 212.39 that had been previously set in the first round of qualifying by Bo Butner.

However he was only able to hold onto that record for a mere minute before the defending event runner up and current points leader Greg Anderson passed the line at a speed of 212.76 mph but .006 seconds too slow to tie Coughlin Jr for the top of the leader board.

Pro Stock Final Results Following Both Sessions-

Place Driver Name Time (Seconds) Speed (MPH)
1 Jeg Coughlin Jr 6.501 212.59
2 Johnathan Gray 6.505 212.13
3 Greg Anderson 6.507 212.76
4 Allen Johnson 6.508 212.59
5 Jason Line 6.509 212.06
6 Erica Enders 6.511 212.69
7 Shane Gray 6.512 212.63
8 Larry Morgan 6.523 212.46
9 Bo Butner 6.523 212.33
10 Chris McGaha 6.529 212.49
11 Vincent Nobile 6.539 211.73
12 V. Gaines 6.560 211.36

Following the pro stock class it was time for the funny car series to take to the track for the second time of the day and to no surprise, neither track record held up and Jack Beckman in the Infinite Hero Charger busted out a 3.997 second run at 314.17 mph. The next closest competitor was Tommy Johnson Jr. who ran a 4.036 in 308.00 mph.

Round two wouldn't end without some drama in the last pair, round one fastest qualifier Alexis DeJoria was about to cross the finish line when suddenly her body disintegrated into a thousand pieces all over the track before she was able to complete her run to see where she was going to move up on the list. 