Track Records Broken on First Day of NHRA Northwest Nationals

The NHRA Northwest Nationals kicked off Friday afternoon at Pacific Raceway’s to track record breaking eta’s and mph in all three national classes.
The national event wraps up the Mellow Yellow West Coast Swing following events in Denver Colorado and Sonoma California before ending up in Seattle Washington for the final event.
It all got started off in Pro Stock when veteran Jeg Coughlin Jr. ripped off a 6.501 run in the second round of pro stock qualifying. While at the time he also broke the track speed record with a 212.59 eclipsing the previous record of 212.39 that had been previously set in the first round of qualifying by Bo Butner.
However he was only able to hold onto that record for a mere minute before the defending event runner up and current points leader Greg Anderson passed the line at a speed of 212.76 mph but .006 seconds too slow to tie Coughlin Jr for the top of the leader board.
Pro Stock Final Results Following Both Sessions-
|Place
|Driver Name
|Time (Seconds)
|Speed (MPH)
|1
|Jeg Coughlin Jr
|6.501
|212.59
|2
|Johnathan Gray
|6.505
|212.13
|3
|Greg Anderson
|6.507
|212.76
|4
|Allen Johnson
|6.508
|212.59
|5
|Jason Line
|6.509
|212.06
|6
|Erica Enders
|6.511
|212.69
|7
|Shane Gray
|6.512
|212.63
|8
|Larry Morgan
|6.523
|212.46
|9
|Bo Butner
|6.523
|212.33
|10
|Chris McGaha
|6.529
|212.49
|11
|Vincent Nobile
|6.539
|211.73
|12
|V. Gaines
|6.560
|211.36
Following the pro stock class it was time for the funny car series to take to the track for the second time of the day and to no surprise, neither track record held up and Jack Beckman in the Infinite Hero Charger busted out a 3.997 second run at 314.17 mph. The next closest competitor was Tommy Johnson Jr. who ran a 4.036 in 308.00 mph.
Round two wouldn't end without some drama in the last pair, round one fastest qualifier Alexis DeJoria was about to cross the finish line when suddenly her body disintegrated into a thousand pieces all over the track before she was able to complete her run to see where she was going to move up on the list.
Funny Car Final Results Following Both Sessions-
|Place
|Driver Name
|Time (Seconds)
|Speed (MPH)
|1
|Jack Bechman
|3.997
|314.17
|2
|Tommy Johnson Jr
|4.036
|308.00
|3
|Tim Wilkerson
|4.038
|311.85
|4
|Matt Hagan
|4.059
|307.58
|5
|Courtney Force
|4.063
|306.40
|6
|Del Worsham
|4.067
|310.98
|7
|Ron Capps
|4.084
|305.97
|8
|John Force
|4.084
|304.74
|9
|Alexis DeJoria
|4.088
|299.20
|10
|Robert Hight
|4.093
|310.91
|11
|Paul Lee
|4.095
|294.95
|12
|Cruz Pedregon
|4.102
|297.42
After funny cars it was time for the Top Fuel to take to the track. Dave Connolly managed to eclipse both track records on his run with a time of 3.751 and a speed of 327.19. Two runs following his one of the cars busted spilling liquids all over the trach and the NHRA Safety Safari gave it a valiant effort to eventually get the track clear but not before the sun got too low to cause a hour long delay for the next four pairs who were anxiety awaiting on the starting line.
After the sun finally dipped below the horizon we were left with 8 racers including Ashley Force and Tony Schumacher, it seemed as though with the cooler temperatures and sun no longer playing a factor on the track that the new track record would fall even lower, however Schumacher would get the closest with a 3.761 at 320.74 mph but it wouldn’t be enough to take down Connolly's earlier run.
Top Fuel Final Results Following Both Sessions-
|Place
|Driver Name
|Time (Seconds)
|Speed (MPH)
|1
|Dave Connolly
|3.751
|327.19
|2
|Tony Schumacher
|3.761
|320.74
|3
|Richie Crampton
|3.765
|320.43
|4
|Antron Brown
|3.772
|314.39
|5
|Shawn Langdon
|3.773
|316.52
|6
|Spencer Massey
|3.793
|317.05
|7
|Steve Torrence
|3.803
|308.07
|8
|J.R. Todd
|3.808
|320.43
|9
|Brittany Force
|3.809
|320.13
|10
|Larry Dixon
|3.840
|311.41
|11
|Troy Buff
|293.28
|293.28
|12
|Doug Kalitta
|3.870
|308.50
Stay tuned for Round three and four coverage tomorrow as we will be on hand to bring you all the action and several exclusive interviews from multiple classes.