Countries Trying To Win Their First Major Championship

Golf is a global game, and it continues to grow all over the world, with players from countries that were not previously known for golf playing against the world's best. For many of these players, they hold the weight of their country on their shoulders as they attempt to become the first player from their country to win a major championship. The following is a list of countries that have never won a major, as well as the players attempting to end that drought at the 2015 PGA Championship.

Japan

Hideki Matsuyama, Hiroshi Iwata, Koumei Oda

Of all the countries that are going to be listed in this article, Japan probably has the richest history and usually boasts the strongest fields in majors. Players from the Japan Tour have struggled in majors this season, and while Oda made waves in the first round at the Bridgestone, neither he nor Iwata are expected to contend. All eyes will be on Matsuyama, who has had a brilliant season this year, with a victory being the only thing he is missing. Whistling Straits may be a bit too long for Matsuyama, but he seems to find a way to contend all over the world in very different golf courses. Last week’s T37 ended a streak of eleven straight top 25 finishes for Matsuyama. He has finished in the top 20 in all three majors so far this season. If anyone is going to snap Japan’s drought, it would be Matsuyama.

Thailand

Thongchai Jaidee, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

The past and future of male Thai golf, and the two players could not be any more different. Jaidee is more of an accurate driver that attempts to slowly pick apart a course. Aphibarnrat is a bomber that shortens courses. Jaidee has never recorded a top 10 in a major in his career, and unfortunately his chances aren’t very good at the course that could measure up to 7,800 yards. Aphibarnrat is coming off a victory in Europe two weeks ago, and he has the length to keep up with the field, but he struggles to consistently hit the ball in the right spot, and with so much trouble off the tee, that could be a problem. Still, Aphibarnrat shouldn’t completely be dismissed. He could have a good tournament if he hits it straight.

Denmark

Thomas Bjorn, Soren Kjeldsen

Both Danes are in the twilight of their careers, but neither are ready to walk into retirement just yet. Bjorn has come incredibly close to majors before, most famously at the 2003 Open Championship. He had a good 2014, but he has struggled this season, so Bjorn is not expected to be part of the conversation on Sunday. Kjeldsen has one top 10 in a major, which was the 2009 PGA Championship. He is playing his first PGA Championship since 2010, the last time it was held at Whistling Straits. Kjeldsen has rallied from the darkest depths of the game, and finished T12 in Akron last week. He’s coming in hot, and while it would be a real surprise if he was part of the conversation on Sunday, it is not outside the realm of possibility.

Sweden

Henrik Stenson, David Lingmerth

We’ve heard it all before – Annika Sorenstam won ten majors and is perhaps the greatest women’s golfer of all time, yet Sweden’s men have never won a major title. It is brought up any time a Swedish man is in contention on Sunday. No offense to Lingmerth, who has had a great season this year, but Sweden’s chances to win their first major rests on Stenson’s shoulders. The 9th ranked player in the world was ranked as high as 2nd at the end of last season, and has been knocking on the door his entire career, finishing in the top 10 in a major nine times since 2008. That form has not translated into the majors this season, where his best finish was a T19 at Augusta. The pressure to finally win a major may be getting to Stenson, and while he’s probably not on a lot of people’s short lists this week, it would be foolish to forget about him.

France

Victor Dubuisson, Alexander Levy

I’m sure all of the players from France are tired of hearing about Jean van de Velde’s collapse at the 1999 Open Championship, but there is a reason why it is discussed – no player from France has ever gotten that close since. France is sending a couple of young guns to try and change their fortune. Dubuisson has not had a good follow up to his brilliant 2014 season – he has missed seven cuts this season, including all three at the majors, and will be missing the FedEx Cup playoffs. Levy, meanwhile, is relatively knew to the biggest events in the world, and has had an up and down season. Both players will be superstars for years to come, but for right now, it looks like France will once again have to wait for a major champion.

Italy

Francesco Molinari

A couple years ago, Italy looked to become a new hot bed for elite golfers. The Molinari Brothers (Francesco and Edoardo) as well as young Matteo Manassero were winning tournaments around the world and climbing up the world golf rankings, giving Italy hope that it would break through as a new golfing power. That has not happened, as Manassero has completely dropped in the rankings and Edoardo has not won in five years. Standing as Italy’s lone hope is Francesco, who has played well this season, but has not been able to close the deal on a tournament and who has faded in big spots. Don’t look for Italy’s first major to come here.

Austria

Bernd Wiesberger

Five countries that have never won a major before are sending one player to the PGA Championship, and perhaps none of them have a better shot at achieving glory for their country than Wiesberger. At 26th in the world, he is the highest ranked Austrian of all time. He has length, so that should not be an issue for him at Whistling Straits. He is still young, so the pressure to win right now should not be on him. He contended in the PGA last year and played in the final group, but slipped and finished T15. It would not surprise anyone is Weisberger is fighting for the title on Sunday.

Finland

Mikko Ilonen

It is highly doubtful that Finland is on their way to becoming a golfing superpower, so it is a surprise anytime a Finland flag is on a leaderboard at a major championship. Don’t let that fool you, though – Ilonen is a good player. After a great 2014, which included a top 10 finish in last year’s PGA Championship, Ilonen has struggled a bit this season, but he has not dropped off completely. Still, he’s not entering with the most confidence, so it would be a surprise if he contended two years in a row.

Netherlands

Joost Luiten

Not only does Luiten have the most mispronounced named in all of golf (Yost Lowten), but he also comes from a country where golf is way down on the list of sports people care about. Luiten is a good player – borderline great – but he has yet to really prove himself on the biggest stages. He has had an average season with missed cuts and some decent finishes. Still, not someone I consider a contender for the title, though the more he plays, the closer he will get to convincing a lot of people that he is for real.

India

Anirban Lahiri

It seems like every year there is a new golfing talent from India that wins a bunch of titles worldwide and gets one of the most populated countries in the world excited about the prospects of a major champion. First it was Arjun Atwal, then it was Jeev Milkha Singh, then it was Shiv Kapur, and now it’s Anirban Lahiri. Lahiri is young and full of potential, but he has gotten his first taste of major competition this season. He hasn’t been terrible – he made two of three cuts – but the courses and the level of competition are a little too much for him at the moment. Give it time – Lahiri will be challenging the world’s best in due time.

Colombia

Camilo Villegas

It seems weird that we’re talking about Villegas as an afterthought. Seven years ago, every sports writer in the world was saying Villegas was on his way to winning multiple majors and becoming a big face in the game. Not only did that not happen, but Villegas really struggled, dropping below 300 on the World Golf Rankings and going winless over four years. Villegas broke the winless streak last year to get him back into the PGA Championship, but he has not built on his victory. He has yet to record a top 10 this season. Argentina is the only country in South America with a major victory, and that will remain the case after this week.