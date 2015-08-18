Wyndam Championship Power Rankings And Sleeper Picks

The hangover from last week’s PGA Championship won’t last long; for the 9th year in a row the Wyndham Championship serves as the final tournament of the season for the PGA Tour. Heading into the FedEx Cup Playoffs, many “bubble” players will be looking as this as their last opportunity to improve upon their Cup rankings and extend their season into the playoffs.

Heading back to Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, the field is much less impressive than the PGA Championship last week. With many of the top names in golf sitting out this week to mentally and physically prepare for the four week stretch of the Playoffs, this week is anyone’s to win. Sedgefield CC will allow for the golfers in the field a great risk/reward as it has been ranked the easiest par 70 on the 2015 schedule.

Expect to see very low scores all week as the forecast currently calls for high temperatures and a chance of rain which will slow the greens down and ultimately knock one of the only lines of defense the course has. The course is not long enough to warrant picking all the “bombers” to win; look to the players with a high greens in regulations (GIR) percentage and a high strokes earned putting statistic as well. The Donald Ross Course is laid out around 7,100 yards and will be a nice break from the length seen at Whistling Straits and Firestone in the previous two weeks.

As previously noted, the field is week would be considered a C+ compared to the A+ fields over the last two weeks. With that being said, let’s take a look at the top 5 Power Ranking for the field as well as the top 5 Sleepers:

Top 5 Power Rankings

1: Brandt Snedeker

Won here in 2007 and has another 3 top 10 finishes. He placed 5th at the PGA Championship last week but is still suffering from slight discomfort in his hip; horse for the course for sure.

2: Brooks Koepka

Quietly finished T5 at the PGA last week with a closing round 66 that went unnoticed, Koepka is poised to add another win to his 2015 season. With a top 10 finish at the Bridgestone two weeks ago, the long ball hitting Koepka will be looking to follow up a solid 2014 debut at this event.

3: Hideki Matsuyama

Matsuyama has appeared ready to win in nearly every event played this season. Unfortunately, he has been unable to string together four solid starts in a row. His best finish at the event was back in 2013 when he finished 15th. Having missed the cut in 2014, Matsuyama will need to overcome his inability to score in four straight rounds.

4: Adam Scott

The era of the long putter is nearly over which means that a technique nearly perfected by Adam Scott will no longer be a part of his impressive game. With a missed cut at last week’s PGA, look for Scott to make one last push for a win in 2015 before being forced to a standard length putter in 2016.

5: Paul Casey

Making the PGA Tour his prime focus in 2015 has seemingly paid off for Paul Casey who is currently ranked 22nd in the FedEx Cup Rankings. With only one missed cut since The Masters, Casey is still looking for his first win on tour this season.

Top 5 Sleepers:

1: Justin Thomas

Thomas made his Tour debut as an amateur here in 2009. In his last three starts Thomas has impressed with two top five finishes and a T18 at the PGA. His ability to attack the pin will be on display especially if weather becomes a factor.

2: Ryo Ishikawa

Another guy who can’t seem to string together four solid rounds in a row; Ishikawa has been on the precipice of winning up until the weekend on a number of occasions this year. A big boom/bust risk, Ishikawa will look to follow up a missed cut at the Barracuda Championship with a solid start following a week off.

3: Ryan Moore

Needing something to make his 2015 season a true success, Moore will be looking to add another win at this event with the first coming back in 2009. With a consistent tee to green type play, Moore will look to take advantage of his solid iron play to take advantage of the vulnerable layout of Sedgefield CC.

4: Ollie Schniederjans

The Tour rookie has been atop the sleeper lists for every event he has played; it appears to be just a matter of time before Ollie is able to raise the trophy of his first PGA Tour victory. Would not be surprising for him to win but at the very least, this writer would expect him to be a lock for a top 25 finish.

5: Tiger Woods

Of course Tiger is on this list. Not only is Tiger playing in an event he has bypassed for several years, but now it actually means something. In order to extend his season into the FedEx Cup Playoffs, Tiger will need to finish in the top 20. Yes, Tiger has the ability to play to a high level when the pressure is on, but has Tiger’s “clutchness” also gone missing with most of his game?

The Wyndham Championship will serve as a much needed breather for the golfing world. As the season comes to an end, the Playoffs will ramp up and players will no longer be afforded a week off. With many players in this week’s field looking to cement their place in next week’s Barclays, expect to see a little drama as created by the guys in the tour. For all you fans, take a breather as we are all in for some serious fireworks once the Playoffs start. Cheers!