2015 Little League World Series: Mexico Walks Off Over Canada

The 2015 Little League World Series is underway in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The fifth game of the day featured the team from Canada, and the team from Mexico in what would turn out to be a pitcher's duel that came down to the last inning.

The starting pitchers for both teams started off good, as both Daniel Zargosa from Mexico and Matthew Wilkinson from Canada struck out three batters in the first inning.

Pitching was the story of the game, as Wilkinson had a no hitter through four innings of play, having struck out 12 batters in that span. The only Mexico baserunners got on base via a walk, but Wilkinson was always able to get the rest of the outs via the strikeout. Mexico finally got a hit in the fifth inning when Raul Leon hit a infield single. He would not come around to score, as Wilkinson was able to notch three more strikeouts to end the inning and keep the game scoreless.

Both pitchers were taken out after the fifth inning because they had reached the maximum amount of pitches that Little League allows in one game. The new pitcher for Mexico was Gerardo Lujano, who struck out the side to send the game to the bottom of the sixth inning still tied at zero.

In the bottom of the sixth for Mexico, Leon led off the inning with a triple that got past the right fielder after he may have lost the ball in the sun. The next batter was Zargosa, who hit a single to left field that got past the drawn in infield to allow Leon to score and give Mexico the thrilling 1-0 victory over Canada. Lujano recorded the win thanks to his shutout top of the sixth inning, while Alen Sugimoto picked up the loss after facing just two batters and giving up the one run in the sixth.

Mexico now moves on to play the winner of the Japan versus Chinese Taipei game on Sunday, while Canada will play the loser of that game tomorrow evening at 6:00 PM ET in an elimination game. The loser of that game will play in a consolation game on Monday morning against a United States team that also lost its first two games.

The 2015 Little League Baseball World Series continues through Sunday August 30th. Stay with VAVEL USA for full coverage of the tournament.