2015 Little League World Series: Mexico's Offense Struggles Again In 3-1 Loss To Japan

In their 2015 Little League World Series opener, Mexico did not score until the sixth inning against Canada. Thankfully, their pitching was equally dominant and Mexico walked off 1-0 winners.

In their second game, a winner's bracket matchup against Japan, Mexico again did not score until the sixth inning and this time, they were not so lucky.

Despite strong pitching from Jose Reyes, Mexico surrendered two first-inning runs and fell to Japan 3-1 despite their sixth inning home run.

Japan received lights-out pitching from Nobuyuki Kawashima who hurled four scoreless innings. He was marked for just three hits and struck out five during his superb outing.

After Kawashima hurled a perfect 1-2-3 first inning, he immediately received support from his teammates as a single, hit batter, and a wild pitch put two runners in scoring position with two outs for Kabu Kikuchi. Kikuchi came through in the clutch, grounding a single through the middle and into center field to score two runs and stake Japan to an early 2-0 lead.

It was all Kawashima would need as he cruised through four innings of work. Kawashima gave up two singles and a double but did not allow a single baserunner to reach third base. He hurled a perfect fourth inning to end his outing.

Reyes was superb after the first inning. In the second, third, and fourth innings, Reyes retired nine out of eleven batters he faced. He finished by throwing 4.2 innings of three-run ball. He walked two but struck out six. He took the loss due to his team's lack of offense.

Japan broke through against Reyes again in the fifth inning when Fukataro Kiyomiya blasted a solo home run to push Japan's lead to 3-0 to lead off the fifth inning. Reyes got through the rest of the inning without incident but Japan's lead was too much for Mexico.

Gerardo Lujano recorded a home run of his own in the sixth inning for Mexico but the solo shot was not enough as Japanese reliever Daiki Fukuyama induced a fly out and a ground out before striking out the final batter of the game.

The win pushes Japan's record to 2-0 at the Little League World Series. They advance to within one game of the International championship. To get there, the Japanese will have to beat fellow undefeated squad Latin America on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Mexico will have to sort out their offense if they want to make a run through the loser's bracket. Through the first five innings of each of their games, Mexico is hitting .135 with no runs as a team. So while they are 3-6 with a home run and two runs scored in the sixth inning, Mexico still needs to improve their offensive production when they face Australia in an elimination game on Monday.