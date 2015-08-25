Missouri Defeats Canada 18-6

The teams from Canada and Missouri played each other in a consolation game at the 2015 Little League World Series after both teams lost their first two games. Missouri sent Devrin Weathers to the mound, while Canada countered with Kai Cumiskey.

Weathers was on his game as he went 4.1 innings giving up four runs (three earned) with six strikeouts on three hits. He gave way in the fifth inning to Cole Gayman, who threw the final 1.2 innings giving up two runs (one earned) and striking out three.

Meanwhile, Cumiskey only gave up one hit in two innings of work, while striking out four batters. He gave way to Alen Sugimoto, who struggled giving up five runs in just two thirds of an inning, while striking out just one batter.

Darius Opdam-Bak then came in and threw 1.1 innings, giving up no runs on three strikeouts. Canada then brought in Kole Turner who went two thirds of an inning, giving up four earned runs on three hits. He was removed in favor of Nathan Kirkpatrick who threw the final one third of an inning giving up two runs, one of which was earned.

Taeo Maisonvile then came in to work the sixth inning and he really struggled. He threw the whole inning giving up seven runs, only one of which was a earned run. He notched two strikeouts while on the mound.

This game was a non advancement game, as both teams already had two losses in the tournament.

The 2015 Little League World Series takes place through August 30th. Stay with VAVEL USA for full coverage of the tournament.