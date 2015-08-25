Kenyans enjoy golden double on day four of World Athletics Championships

Kenyan athletes have been a major force in distance running at major athletics championships over the past couple of decades, battling with Ethiopia for track supremacy over the longer distances.

On day four of the 2015 World Athletics Championships, the East African nation proved that their dominance is now moving to the shorter middle distance events.

One of Tuesday's winners for Kenya, David Rudisha, is a massive name in athletics and a medal favourite, making his victory an unsurprising one.

That can not however be said for Nicholas Bett, who shocked the athletics world with victory in the 400metre hurdles final with a new national record and world leading mark of 47.79 seconds.

Bett stuns all to pick up first major medal

Bett, who was out in lane nine for the final after sneaking through from the semi's timed his run to perfection, gaining speed off the last hurdle to claim the unlikely victory.

This is his first year running at international level after impressing as a junior where he was selected for last year's Commonwealth Games, failing to reach the final.

The 23-year-old shot to prominence with a then, personal best time of 48.29 seconds at the Kenyan trials which raised him up to third in the world rankings.

Bett took advantage of race-favourite Michael Tinsley (USA) finishing last (50.02) in the race after clattering a pair of hurdles on his way to the line, with Tinsley's country-mate and former World Champion Kerron Clement finishing fourth (48.18)

Jeffrey Gibson from the Bahamas grabbed bronze with a time of 48.17 seconds, behind Denis Kudryavtsev of Russia who finished second in 48.05 seconds, with Bett's Kenyan teammate Boniface Tumuti falling just short in fifth (48.33).

The race though belonged to Bett, who's awkward hurdling style was more reminiscent of a steeplechaser, yet it did the trick as he became Kenya's fourth World Champion of the 2015 Beijing games.

Rudisha dictates from the off to win the 800m

After a tough season, when many started to question Rudisha's form and tactics, the Olympic Champion came good when it mattered most to grab victory in the 800 metre final.

Many of the beating's Rudisha has suffered this season have been at the hands of his arch-nemesis Nijel Amos (Botswana), who failed to qualify for Tuesday's final after finishing third in Rudisha's semi by 0.03 seconds. Another of Rudisha's main rivals, Mohammed Aman (Ethiopia) was also missing from the final after disqualification in his semi-final.

The great Kenyan led from the off to win gold in the Bird's Nest Stadium with a time of one minute, 45.84 seconds, to regain the world title he won in Daegu in 2011, after missing out on the competition through injury two years ago.

Poland's Adam Kszczot grabbed the silver, with Bosnian Amel Tuka picking up the bronze to back up his excellent season, finishing just 0.05 ahead of Rudisha's teammate Ferguson Rotich who was down in fourth.

Dibaba and Caballero also grab gold on day four

On an action-packed evening session in Beijing, world-record holder Genzebe Dibaba (Ethiopia) won a stacked 1500metre final ahead of Faith Kipyegon (Kenya) and Sifan Hassan (Netherlands).

Whilst in the women's discus, Cuba's Denia Caballero won gold with a throw of 69.28 metres in the opening round, to finish ahead of reigning champion Sandra Perkovic (Croatia) and European silver medalist Nadine Muller (Germany).