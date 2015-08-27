This Date In Little League World Series History: Dalton Carriker Hits Walk-Off Home Run To Win It All

On August 26th, 2007, Little League World Series history was made. Dalton Carriker hit a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning of the Little League World Series championship game to propel Warner Robins, Georgia to complete their championship run.

The home run also marked the third time in three games that runner-up Japan had their game end on a home run. However, this was the first time of the three that the blast was not from their team. It was Japan’s first loss of the entire LLWS.

This was the first time in LLWS history the tournament ended on a home run. The blast was given up by Junsho Kiuchi. The bomb was a monumental moment in LLWS history because it was the second title in a row for the state of Georgia. In 2006, it was won by Columbus, GA. This was only the second time that a United States state had won the LLWS in consecutive tournaments. The first was Long Beach, California in 1992 and 1993.

Another note from Carriker’s blast, he had been 0-for-2 on the day with a walk prior. Overall for the tournament, he was hitting .769 before the championship game.

On this day, so many lives were impacted. Carriker himself would go onto be known for arguably the most famous home run in LLWS history. As for Kiuchi, that would be the last pitch he would throw in the LLWS. The state of Georgia has not won a championship since that magical moment.

Fast forward to 2015, where the U.S. teams are trying to regain their crown, the crown that has been so elusive to them the last three years. On a night where Japan advanced to the International championship game, two U.S. teams were battling for their chance to go to their championship game. Overall, it will be an incredible journey for the rest of the 2015 LLWS, but nothing as dramatic as what Carriker did eight years ago.