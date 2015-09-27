Kyung-Tae Kim Keeps Winning; Picks Up Fourth Victory Of 2015

He's starting to make it look easy.

Entering the final round with a two shot lead, Korea's Kyung-Tae Kim just needed to put together a solid final round to walk away with the Asia-Pacific Diamond Cup Open. Others challenged, but he never trailed as he carded three birdies and a bogey for a final round 68 and and a three shot victory. The victory was a career high fourth on the season for Kim.

"I didn't expect to win so many titles this year," he told Reuters after the round. "I haven't won in three years before this season started so I was hoping to win at least one tournament."

The Asia-Pacific Diamond Cup Open was co-sanctioned by the Japan and Asian Tours. Kim won the event back in 2010 on his way to winning the Japan Tour Money Title. Kim became the first Korean to win the Money Title that year, and this victory puts Kim in a dominating position on the money list for 2015. Kim has nearly a 50 million yen lead over Hiroshi Iwata. If Kim were to hold on to his position, he would be the first multiple time money list winner since Shingo Katayama won it for the fifth time in 2008. He is a lock to play in the WGC-HSBC Champions in China next moth.

Kim entered the event ranked 125th in the Official World Rankings. This victory could put him inside the top 100 for the first time since the end of 2012. Kim's highest position ever was 18th in 2011, a year when he played in all four majors and finished T6 in the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

Kim's closest competitor for most of the day was Toshinori Muto. Entering the final round four shots back, Muto quickly made a move on Kim with birdies on holes 3 and 4. He would add another birdie on the 8th to go out in 32. Muto, a six time winner on the Japan Tour including earlier this season, cut the lead to one with a birdie on the 11th hole. Kim would bogey that same hole behind him, and Muto stood on the 14th tee tied for the lead. An errant tee shot and a three putt would lead to a bogey, and Kim would add two birdies down the stretch to put the tournament away.

"It was a very good chance for me to win today and I know that," Muto told Reuters after the round. "When I saw that I was tied for the lead, I wanted to be aggressive but it cost me a bogey. Kim played well so he deserves the win."

Muto would finish tied for second with Yuta Ikeda. Ikeda, who has been one of the most consistent golfers the past several years, was looking for his second victory of the season. This runner up finish is his third top 10 in four weeks.

Finishing a shot further back was Michio Matsumura, who shot the best round of the day with a final round 65. After struggling for most of the season, this solo fourth finish will be Matsumura's second straight top five finish.

Japan Tour legend Shingo Katayama fired a final round 66 to finish tied for seventh with Hideto Tanihara, a ten time winner on the Japan Tour. Both players have been featured inside the top 100 in the World Rankings and both have played in several major championships, but both have struggled this season to return to form. This is only the second top 10 finish for Tanihara this season, and the third for Katayama.

Last week's winner Ryo Ishikawa entered the final round in contention for his second straight title, but he struggled with all aspects of his game and shot a final round 77. The round plummeted him all the way down the leaderboard into a disappointing T52.

Hiroshi Iwata, who currently sits second on the Japan Tour Money List, is currently playing in the Web.com Tour Finals. A top 5 finish in the first event all but secured his 2015-2016 PGA Tour card. If Iwata decides to focus on the fall events on the PGA Tour instead of playing on the Japan Tour, it may be all but impossible for anyone to catch Kyung-Tae Kim in the standings.

Next week, the players head to Aichi for the Top Cup Tokai Classic. Seung-Hyuk Kim is the defending champion. Kyung-Tae Kim is in the field, as is Ryo Ishikawa.