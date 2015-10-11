VAVEL's 2015 MiLB All-Prospect Team



As the last out of the Minor League Baseball season was recorded a couple of weeks ago in El Paso and the Fresno Grizzlies were crowned Triple-A champions, the final sentence of the 2015 campaign was punctuated with a period. Yet, before everyone fully immerses themselves into the excitement known as the MLB Postseason, let's take a moment to recognize the prospects who have impressed the nation the past six months.



Catcher

Jacob Nottingham (Oakland)

***6th Catching Prospect in MLB

***8th Prospect in Organization

Regular Season Stats

---.316 BA, 17 HR, & 82 RBI. (Between Single-A and Single-A Advanced)

Postseason Stats (Single-A Advanced)

---.071 BA (1 H/14 AB).



In any sport, there are very few occasions that a player simply switches dugouts due to being traded. Nevertheless, that was the case for Jacob Nottingham when the Houston Astros dealt him to Oakland for Scott Kazmir. Nottingham, who was a 2015 Midwest League All-Star, was finally able to stay on the field this season, which led to the best campaign of his professional career. While the 20-year old possess great power, he also has a very nice contact swing that helps him get on base via singles.



First Base

A.J. Reed (Houston)

***96th Prospect in MLB

***2nd First Base Prospect in MLB

***5th Prospect in Organization

Regular Season Stats

---.340 BA, 34 HR, & 127 RBI. (Between Single-A Advanced and Double-A)

Postseason Stats (Double-A)

---.235 BA (4 H/17 AB).



If there was any doubt the Astros made the wrong decision in making A.J. Reed a full-time first baseman rather a starting pitcher, then the uncertainty is long gone considering how he did this year. Reed, who was one of the two-way players heading into the 2014 MLB Draft, had by far the best season of any hitter in the MiLB this season as he led Minor League Baseball in home runs, RBIs, and runs scored! In addition, the 2014 Golden Spikes Award winner held a batting average of .340 while sending lasers to the bleachers.



Second Base

Tony Kemp (Houston)

***9th Second Base Prospect in MLB

***11th Prospect in Organization

***Pacific Coast League Playoffs Most Valuable Player

Regular Season Stats

---.308 BA, 3 HR, 48 RBI, & 35 SB. (Between Double-A and Triple-A)

Postseason Stats (Triple-A)

---.381 BA (16 H/42 AB), 9 RBI, & 3 SB.



From the 2015 All-Star Futures Game to the 2015 Triple-A National Championship, Tony Kemp has continued to impress since being a fifth round draft pick from Vanderbilt. The last two seasons, the former SEC Freshman of the Year has posted a .300+ average while stealing at least 30 bases. Yet, Kemp is not only a good hitter, he is a very sound defensive player as well. Even though the 23-year old is still classified as a second baseman, he has received reps in the outfielder because of three-time MLB All-Star Jose Altuve manning his position in Houston.



Third Base

Richie Shaffer (Tampa Bay)

***5th Third Base Prospect in MLB

***11th Prospect in Organization

Regular Season Stats

---.267 BA, 26 HR, & 72 RBI. (Between Double-A and Triple-A)

---.189 BA, 4 HR, & 6 RBI. (MLB Stats)



"That one is gone! A home run for Richie Shaffer! His first Major League hit!"



Upon arriving in Tampa Bay, Rays' fans knew what to expect from prospect Richie Shaffer: A humble kid that carries a big stick. Despite his average dipping significantly in the Majors, the Clemson product blasted four home runs to move his season total to a career high 30. Before the case that the 2015 All-Star Futures Game selection is a "swing-and-miss" hitter, the 24-year old's discipline at the plate is improving (drew 64 walks in 139 games) as well as his defense at the hot corner. Furthermore, with Evan Longoria currently holding down the hot corner, Shaffer is playing more at first base, which will increase his playing time due to versatility.



Shortstop

Corey Seager (Los Angeles-NL)

***2nd Prospect in MLB

***1st Shortstop Prospect in MLB

***1st Prospect in Organization

Regular Season Stats

---.293 BA, 18 HR, & 76 RBI. (Between Double-A and Triple-A)

---.337 BA, 4 HR, & 17 RBI. (MLB Stats)



Los Angeles meet Corey Seager, the next star in Hollywood. Corey, the younger brother of Seattle Mariners' All-Star Kyle, continued punishing opposing pitching in Double-A (.375 BA, 5 HR, and 15 RBI) before leading Triple-A Oklahoma City to a division championship. Will he be able to lead the Dodgers to a World Series title? We will soon find out as Seager is starting at shortstop for Don Mattingly's team after clubbing four home runs and 17 RBIs at a .337 clip in 27 Major League games.

Outfield

Brett Phillips (Milwaukee)

***32nd Prospect in MLB

***8th Outfield Prospect in MLB

***2nd Prospect in Organization

Regular Season Stats

---.309 BA, 16 HR, 77 RBI, & 17 SB. (Between Single-A Advanced and Double-A)

Postseason Stats (Double-A)

---.286 BA (6 H/21 AB), 2 HR, & 3 RBI.



Another fantastic prospect shipped away in the Houston Astros' attempt to win the World Series was "toolsy" outfielder Brett Phillips. Phillips, who had a breakout season with Quad Cities (Single-A) and Lancaster (Single-A Advanced) in 2014, showcased a complete game this year. While power, contact, and speed was expected from the 21-year old, he also exhibited an adept ability to score runs by getting on base. Look for Phillips and fellow prospect Orlando Arcia (#12 in MLB & #1 for MIL) to be in "Brew City" for years to come.



Adam Brett Walker II (Minnesota)

***10th Prospect in Organization

Regular Season Stats

---.239 BA, 31 HR, 106 RBI, & 13 SB. (Double-A)

Postseason Stats (Double-A)

---.182 BA (6 H/33 AB), 2 HR, & 3 RBI.



How should a pitcher attack Twins' prospect Adam Brett Walker II?



Hmm! How about don't make a mistake or the ball will go a long way!



Despite Walker II not being high on many scouts' rankings, the 23-year old led his fourth different league (Appalachian, Midwest, Florida State, and Southern) in home runs this year. Besides his power (which is as great as anyone in the MiLB), he has continued to improve his footwork in playing the outfield. The only real question about Walker II's game is, will he be able to keep his average high enough to be productive?



Tyler O'Neill (Seattle)

***6th Prospect in Organization

Regular Season Stats

---.260 BA, 32 HR, 87 RBI, & 16 SB. (Single-A Advanced)



One of the most surprising offensive performers this year came from Tyler O'Neill. O'Neill, who is not mentioned much due to playing in the worse farm system in Major League Baseball, more than doubled his professional home run total heading into 2015 as he smashed 32 home runs! Complementing O'Neill's power is his knowledge of the strike zone, which will help his batting average from dropping below the "Mendoza line." While the Canadian is very young (20-years old), Mariners' fans definitely have someone to be look forward to in the future.



Designated Hitter

Peter O'Brien (Arizona)

***9th Prospect in Organization

Regular Season Stats

---.284 BA, 26 HR, & 107 RBI. (Triple-A)

---.600 BA, 1 HR, & 3 RBI. (MLB Stats)



"O'Bombin!"



Although Arizona Diamondbacks' "MLB Ready" prospect Peter O'Brien failed to eclipse his career high in home runs this season, the Pacific Coast League Top Performer in the 2015 Triple-A All-Star Game blasted 26 home runs and led all of Triple-A with 107 RBIs. Additionally, O'Brien sent a ball 471 feet for his first Major

League home run during a short September cameo. Nevertheless his talent, the 25-year old will return catching next season because of the Diamondbacks' outfield depth.



Utility

Jorge Mateo (New York-AL)

***92nd Prospect in MLB

***3rd Prospect in Organization

Regular Season Stats

---.278 BA, 2 HR, 40 RBI, & 82 SB. (Between Single-A and Single-A Advanced)



"Zoom, zoom, zoom!"



With Luis Severino and Aaron Judge either performing or on the cusp of making his Major League debut, New York Yankees' fans are wondering who is the next prospect to keep an eye on. Look no further than Jorge Mateo. Mateo, who finally made his United States' debut last season, was lighting on the base paths in 2015 as swiped a MiLB high 82 bases. Nonetheless, the 20-year old isn't just a speedy slap hitter as he is very capable of making solid contact.



Right Handed Pitchers

Jose Berrios (Minnesota)

***22nd Prospect in MLB

***5th RHP Prospect in MLB

***2nd Prospect in Organization

Regular Season Stats

---14-5 record, 2.87 ERA, & 175 SO in 166.1 IP. (Between Double-A & Triple-A)



When the 2014 MiLB season came to a close, Jose Berrios' stock as a future ace dipped significantly. The Minnesota Twins' top pitching prospect had been thrust into the fire known as Triple-A action, and was hit hard for six earned runs in three innings. So coming into the 2015 season, scouts, general managers, and the state of Minnesota was about to learn whether Berrios was the real deal. It turned out, he was. The 2015 All-Star Futures Game starter not only collected 14 wins with a 2.87 ERA this year, but fanned a Minor League high 175 batters!



Aaron Blair (Arizona)

***65th Prospect in MLB

***3rd Prospect in Organization

Regular Season Stats

---13-5 record, 2.92 ERA, & 120 SO in 160.1 IP. (Between Double-A & Triple-A)



Overshadowed by top prospect Archie Bradley in 2014, Aaron Blair officially introduced himself to the baseball world this year with a very impressive campaign. The Marshall University product is skillful at missing bats with a lethal repertoire of offerings. Although Blair does not strike out hitters at a profuse rate, the righty is a bona fide winner considering he has won almost 70% of his decisions since the start of last season.



Jake Thompson (Philadelphia)

***55th Prospect in MLB

***2nd Prospect in Organization

Regular Season Stats

---11-7 record, 3.73 ERA, & 112 SO in 132.2 IP. (Double-A)

Postseason Stats (Double-A)

---2-0 record, 0.56 ERA, 13 SO in 16 IP.



At the trade deadline, only one team had enough prospects to "wow" the Philadelphia Phillies for the Cole Hamels, and this team was the Texas Rangers. Texas ended up sending a trio of Top 100 prospects that included Jorge Alfaro, Nick Williams, and Jake Thompson. In this journalist's opinion, the latter will be the player the Rangers miss the most in the years to come. Thompson, who has been traded twice in his career, came over from the hitter-friendly Texas League with an ERA of 4.72. Pretty high for a top prospect, huh? Definitely, but what the 21-year old did for Reading was phenomenal as he went 5-1 with a 1.80 ERA in seven starts! As a matter of fact, Thompson single-handedly moved his team to the Eastern League Championship, just to be defeated in Game 5 (did not pitch).



Left Handed Pitchers

Blake Snell (Tampa Bay)

***44th Prospect in MLB

***6th LHP Prospect in MLB

***2nd Prospect in Organization

***Baseball America's Minor League Player of the Year

Regular Season Stats

---15-4 record, 1.41 ERA, & 163 SO in 134 IP. (Between Single-A Advanced, Double-A, and Triple-A)



By far the best pitcher in Minor League Baseball this season was someone who was not even on the radar heading in. Nonetheless, Blake Snell plans on being a force in Major League Baseball for many years to come. Snell, who started 2015 with 46 scoreless innings, pitched between three levels and failed to struggle at any. While his fastball does not have much zip, the 2015 Minor League Player of the Year's off-speed pitches have great movement to keep his opposition off-balance. Additionally, Snell does not surrender a high amount of free passes, unlike some prized prospects.



Sean Newcomb (Los Angeles-AL)

***21st Prospect in MLB

***3rd LHP Prospect in MLB

***1st Prospect in Organization

Regular Season Stats

---9-3 record, 2.38 ERA, & 168 SO in 136 IP. (Between Single-A, Single-A Advanced, & Double-A)

Postseason Stats (Double-A)

---0-0 record, 1.69 ERA, 4 SO in 5.1 IP.



Like Blake Snell, Sean Newcomb also did not have a hard time transitioning to tougher competition. Newcomb, who was taken with the 15th overall selection in the 2014 MLB Draft, quickly shot through the Angels' organization this year by reaching Double-A after beginning in Single-A. In route to a fantastic first full campaign, the 22-year old was invited to the All-Star Futures Game, won 75% of his decisions, and kept his opponents' batting average under .200 (.199).



Amir Garrett (Cincinnati)

***74th Prospect in MLB

***6th LHP Prospect in MLB

***3rd Prospect in Organization

Regular Season Stats

---9-7 record, 2.44 ERA, & 133 SO in 140.1 IP. (Single-A Advanced)

Postseason Stats (Single-A Advanced)

---1-0 record, 1.38 ERA, 19 SO in 13 IP.



Coming out of high school, the biggest concern for Amir Garrett was how to continue improving in basketball. 4 years later, the former St. John's forward is not worried about playing in the NBA, but the MLB instead. The 2015 All-Star Futures Game selection made humungous strides this season as a starter for the Daytona Tortugas. And with his strides, came many unhappy Florida State League hitters as Garrett dominated from the get-go. Next season, the lanky southpaw will travel to the northern part of Florida in hopes of continuing his reign over the state.

