Seth Rollins Injures Knee At WWE Live Event

Last night at the WWE Live Event in Duplin, Ireland, Seth Rollins competed against Kane in a No Holds Barred main event. Though Rollins was successful in pinning the Red Monster, a botched sunset flip has now cost him his WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

During the match Kane had Rollins on the top turnbuckle and attempted to perform a superplex when Rollins countered. Rollins then went for a Sunset Flip but botched the landing when his right knee buckled badly and Rollins went down to the mat.

The injury was not part of the routine, but Rollins was able to fight through the pain and get the pin. After a powerbomb of Kane onto a table Rollins appeared to barely be able to stay upright on the leg, staggering, and then crawling over to Kane. Rollins still appeared to be hurting after the match was over and was helped backstage by WWE trainers.

It has now been reported that Seth Rollins tore his right ACL, MCL and medial meniscus. Rollins is expected to miss six to nine months of action and will not be defending the title against Roman Reigns at Survivor Series. Instead a tournament to determine the new champion will now takes place at the event.