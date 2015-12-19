Drew Arft Scores 29 Points To Lead Lutheran North Mustangs Over Bishop Foley Ventures

MACOMB, Michigan -- The Lutheran North Mustangs improved their record to 4-0 on the season after an outstanding offensive showing against the Bishop Foley Ventures. Lutheran North, led by 29 points off the hot hand of Drew Arft, won 78-55 over Bishop Foley.

Arft scored 15 points in the first quarter on the way to a game-high 29 points. Late in the fourth quarter, the junior dished a few assists to push his total to five on the night. Arft never even noticed his point total was tallying so quickly.

"I never really thought about it. I was thinking about how to keep scoring as a team and not just by myself and I wanted to find the open people," Arft said after the game. "My teammates got me the ball in good places and without them I would not have scored as many."

Lutheran North led Bishop Foley 21-5 after the first quarter and extended their lead to 42-13 at the half.

When Arft was not scoring, Eli Thaut was feeling it from deep. The junior point guard knocked down four three-point jumpers and a free throw to give himself 13 points on the game. Thaut added a team-high five steals.

"We have an extremely high potential, but we have to stay grounded and keep our focus and most importantly shut out all distractions," the junior guard mentioned after the big win over Bishop Foley.

After the intermission, the Ventures (0-4) responded as they outscored the Mustangs by one point in the second half. Even though they started to come back, it was much too late as the Mustangs took the victory.

Leading the game for Bishop Foley was junior guard Andrew Brumfield, who tallied 21 points with most coming on triples in the fourth quarter. Ryan Michael, a junior, chipped in 10 points and Mathew Wilcox added six to the stat sheet.

Jack Hilt contributed to the win in an unusual fashion. The junior scored just eight points, but he pulled down seven rebounds and added four steals in the win. Hilt went down with an injury in the first half, but returned later in the game without any occurring problems.

"The ceiling for the team is as high as we want if we play our game and control the tempo night in and night out," said Hilt. "It was a good team effort tonight."

Adam Collins, Charles Kruse and Peter Freeman all scored six points, while Kasey Lesnau and Kevin Kapanowski dropped three for the Mustangs in the victory. Everyone was clicking offensively on Friday night.

"It is important [to go 13-deep] because we get rest and keep pushing with everyone we have out on the while," Arft said. "Other teams do not have as much depth. They get tired and we just keep reloading."