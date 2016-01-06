Pennsylvania High School Basketball Coach Headbutts Referee Following Foul Call

UPDATE 1/6/16 11:42 AM

PIAA has released the following statement in regards to the Jerry Devine incident.

"PIAA has received the disqualification report from the official and we have contacted the school and the contest officials regarding this game. The coach is minimally disqualified ffrom the next game and the school has been notified to report what additional corrective actions and penalties they will take in regard to this unacceptable act. The safety of our players, officials and team personnel is our highest priority. Actions such as this will not be tolerated. We will monitor the situation to ensure safety of all participants."

Kevin Cooney of the Bucks County Courier Times was the first to report the statement.

End of update.

UPDATE 1/6/16 10:17 AM

Neshamniny School District has placed Jerry Devine on administartive leave. The released the following statement on Wednesday morning: "Mr. Devine has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of that review for both his teaching and coaching positions. The athletic program at Neshaminy places the values of fair play and sportsmanlike conduct above all. We expect our coaches and staff to teach and uphold those principles, while acting in a professional manner at all times."

PIAA has still yet to make a statement on the incident.

End of update

ORIGINAL STORY

A strange and scary incident occurred during a high school basketball game in Pennsylvania tonight.

The Pennsbury Falcons traveled to Neshaminy High School to play the Neshaminy Redskins in boys basketball. The rivalry matchup turned ugly come the closing minutes of the game.

Pennsbury had a three point lead with twenty-three seconds left in the game and Neshaminy had an inbounds under their own basket. They executed the inbounds play and made an inside shot but was called for an offensive foul, making the basket not count and giving Pennsbury possession with the lead. The call from the ref, which was questionable according to fans of both schools, brought an uproar of boos and yells from the Neshaminy bench and fans, spectators say.

Neshaminy head coach, Jerry Devine, was not happy with the call and began to yell at the referee. When the referee came over to Devine, the coach lowered his head and bashed it against the referee’s head, sending the referee to the floor. Devine received a double technical for the incident and was ejected immediately from the game. The referee, who has still yet to be identified, appeared to be okay following the incident and showed no signs of injury.

Pennsbury went on to win the game, 49-42.

The incident sparked many people to sound off on social media in regards to the event. One fan recorded the incident off of a liveand posted it on Twitter before deleting the tweet. The video is now on YouTube and can be seen here.

The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association, which controls all Pennsylvania high school sporting events, has yet to release a statement on the incident. The Neshaminy School District has also yet to release a statement on the incident or the future for coach Devine.

It is unknown whether Devine will also face criminal charges for assault and battery.

Devine is expected to face punishments ranging anywhere from suspensions to job termination following the incident. No matter the outcome, it is still scary to watch a coach lose his temper in such a manner where he intends to bring harm to another person over a foul call.

VAVEL USA will continue to keep you updated as more news comes out about this story.