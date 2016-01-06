Lutheran North Mustangs Defeat Cabrini Monarchs In Catholic League Opener

ALLEN PARK, Michigan -- The Lutheran North Mustangs traveled to Allen Park for the Catholic League Intersectional opener and put up a fight in the second half to win 68-54 over the Cabrini Monarchs.

At the half, the Mustangs (6-0) led the Monarchs 34-31. The offense for Lutheran North outscored Cabrini 14-5 in the third, which gave the team a huge boost to help take home the victory. Jack Hilt, the center for Lutheran North, led the third quarter push with six points.

Drew Arft scored a game-high 31 points for Lutheran North, including 16-for-17 from the charity stripe. The junior scored six two-point shots while converting a triple in the great outing. He scored nine in the fourth quarter to help put the nail in the coffin. With the 31 point effort, Arft increased his scoring average to 25.0 points per game.

The Mustangs got 10 points from senior forward Michael Barno, who only averaged 3.8 points per game coming into the event. Barno pulled down multiple rebounds to help the Mustangs get into their fast pace offense. Meanwhile, Kevin Kapanowski chipped in six points.

Eli Thaut and Mitchell Visbara controlled the game early to set a good tone. While Visbara never scored, he played an important role with his defense and ball security. Thaut scored three points and dished out a few assists in the win.

As for the Monarchs (1-4), Austin Martin scored 10 points off the bench, eight of which came in the fourth quarter. 10-of-13 players scored for the Monarchs, but it was Martin who led the team. Colin O'Leary put in eight and Matt Hecmanczuk added six points.

Lutheran North connected from the free throw line 74.2 percent of the time for in 23 points, while Cabrini only totaled eight. Free throws were the game changer for the Mustangs as they attacked the basket, drew fouls and scored from the line.

The Mustangs will travel to Waterford for a battle against the Our Lady of the Lakes Lakers on Friday. On that same day, the Monarchs head to Royal Oak to play the Shrine Knights.