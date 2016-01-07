Butch Henry Leaves Staten Island To Join Pulaski Yankees Coaching Staff

After having spent this past season with the Short-Season A Staten Island Yankees, pitching coach Butch Henry is moving his expertise to another team within the New York minor league system. He is set to take on the same role when he joins the Pulaski Yankees in 2016, as according to a club announcement on Wednesday afternoon.

Henry is a former major leaguer with eight years of playing time under his belt, spending time with the Montreal Expos and Houston Astros.

Following the transaction, the team's GM Blair Hoke had the opportunity to speak with the media at Motor Mile Field where he talked about several other moves that were made. Among those include the exit of manager Patrick Osborn who will look to lead the Tampa Yankees in 2016. When speaking to the media, Hoke said, "We are excited for another successful season with such a strong coaching staff returning."

Osborn spent 2015 in Staten Island alongside Henry, holding the team to a 41-34 record while sending them to the NYPL championship. In 2014, he managed the GCL Yankees where he led the team to first place among the Northeast division standings while holding a 35-25 record. In his previous three seasons, he spent them with the Maryland Blue Crabs of the independent Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. Over that time, he led the team to three consecutive postseason births.

This will only be the team's second season as a minor league affiliate based in Virginia, after a successful inaugural year which included a playoff run to get things started on the right page.

Pulsaki wrapped up the 2015 regular season holding a 43-23 record, giving them the advantage as they held first place in their respective division.

Looking at the club's playoff run, they were a top contender in the Appalachian League playoffs.

The short season rookie league home opener is scheduled for June 23 at Calfee Park when they take on the Danville Braves.