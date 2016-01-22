The Pre-Rumble Go Home Smackdown: Recap and Review

Three days prior to their last man standing match, Kevin Owens and Dean Ambrose will be face to face on...Miz TV? The show opens with 'The Ayatollah of Rock N'Rolla", "Moongoose McQueen", "the sexy beast, baby", one of the biggest names in history, Chris Jericho! In his first appearance on Smackdown in over a year, as he shows clips of this past Monday with the Highlight Reel between Reigns and Lesnar, as the New Day cuts him off and takes a moment to remember the worst death thus far of 2016, even more so than Allan Rickman, Francescha.

Jericho would then proceed to show rather disrespect in the moment of silence for the broken trombone. Jericho would also setup a rather pointless six man tag team match between New Day, Usos and a floundering Dolph Ziggler. After a really good opening match, the Usos and Ziggler win again...shocking, right?

In what is Smackdown, so virtually a glorified recap, we have the Royal Rumble preview that got old years ago, however, next is the #1 Contender for the Divas Championship Becky Lynch taking on Alicia Fox in a squash as Alicia taps rather quickly to Becky's disarmer. They get back from commercial to Miz TV...After a "Dean" TV, Miz attacks Ambrose, before Kevin Owens powerbombs Miz and Ambrose attacks Owens as he flees and Ambrose Dirty Deed's the Miz to close the segment.

Next up, is the Eater of World's Bray Wyatt taking on the eater of other thing's, "The Big Guy" Ryback. In a decent match, Bray Wyatt put Ryback away in about seven minutes, proving why he is the odds on favorite to win the Rumble. Next, we have Stardust jobbing to Titus O'Neil...again.

Side note from the author: Mauro Ranallo is so good, and brings something different to the table; including making Smackdown interesting again; as crazy as that may sound. However, as he plays the face, who had to step in the heel role? Jerry Lawler. Let's face it, this isn't 1996 anymore and he doesn't have Stu and Martha to make fun of, however, he tries too hard with the jokes and just needs to call it quits.

We come back from the break with an interview with Kalisto, in which he gets attacked and mugged by the League of Nations before the main event...the League of Nations v WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns, again. In a match that almost put the crowd to sleep more than Al Snow, Reigns won via disqualification as the Usos evened the odds before the Wyatt Family came in and cleared house as the show went off the air.

Overall Review: As expected, mainly a recap of Raw and a preview of Sunday, with some good matches in the mix, so it was evened out. Overall the preview's and recap's watered down the show as a whole, although Mauro Ranallo has made Smackdown watchable again.



Overall Review: 6.9/10, not a total blunder but not a must-see show, even though it will take awhile to get Smackdown back to that point it was at in 2004 with Cena, Edge, Angle, Eddie and JBL. For what it was, not too shabby of a show.