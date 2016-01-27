NXT Preview 01/27/16

Tag Team Division heats up

The hunt for Dawson & Wilder’s NXT tag team titles is beginning to heat up and the latest team to try and stake a claim for a tag title match is the newly named American Alpha. It was last week that Jason Jordan and Chad Gable challenged the team of Wesley Blake and Buddy Murphy. A good showing from either team in this match and they could end up in the title picture. Jordan and Gable will have to be wary of Alexa Bliss who has helped Blake and Murphy on occasion.

After failing to win the NXT Women’s Championship during the NXT events in the UK, Nia Jax will be looking to bounce back with an emphatic display against an emerging talent in Liv Morgan and despite being in the early stages of her career she has shown promise and both will be looking to the future and a possible match against Bayley the Woman’s Champion.

Triple H recently tweeted that the fans attending this week’s episode of NXT would be in for a treat but as always this has left fans wondering what the WWE COO could be talking about. This will lead to all sorts of crazy rumours but we will just have to wait and see what this “Surprise” for the WWE NXT universe. Let’s just say it could be the “greatest surprise” in WWE history.

It was a fortnight ago when NXT GM William Regal announced that Sami Zayn, Baron Corbin and Samoa Joe would battle it out to truly find out who is the number one contender to the NXT championship held by Finn Bálor. Each man feels that there are the rightful #1 contender so this will be determined by who is the hungriest out of the three.

