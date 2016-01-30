Winter X Games: Mark McMorris Makes History With Back-To-Back Triple Corks Giving Him Slopestyle Gold

Mark McMorris continues his domination in slopestyle at X Games Aspen taking gold. It was his second straight gold medal in the slopestyle discipline and second medal at this year’s X Games, finishing with silver in the Big Air competition behind countryman Max Perrot.

It was a historic day for McMorris, not for the back-to-back golds though. He became the first ride in slopestyle history to land back-to-back triple corks. He did just that in the final two jumps of his second run to vault himself from last to first with a 92.66.

Favorites Down And Out In Run 1

After the first run, only two riders had completed a full run down Buttermilk Mountain’s slopestyle course. The first came from Eric Wilmott, the first rider of the day, throwing down an 82.66. The second came from one of Canada’s Big Three, Sebastien Toutant. Toutant threw down a massive run earning him a 90 on the scoreboard to put himself into first.

On his first run, he went with a cab 270 off the first rail and then a switch 270 off the second rail. After the third rail, it was time for the jumps. The Canadian landed a cab 1260 double cork off the first jump and followed it up with a frontside 1080 double cork. Off the Moneybooter, the largest and last jump of the slopestyle course, the Canadian finished his stellar run with a backside triple cork 1440.

Sebastien Toutant wins silver in Men's Snowboard Slopestyle

Check out Sebastien Toutant's silver medal winning run in the Men's Snowboard Slopestyle Final at X Games Aspen 2016.

Favorites like McMorris, Perrot, and Stale Sandbech all fell in their opening runs. Not a single man posted a score higher than 30 because of their early falls. Torstein Horgmo of Norway made his return to competition after a collarbone injury. His choice to not take any risks on the jumps was evident that he’s still not fully ready to tackle the competition. Darcy Sharpe nearly put together a complete but a fall at the end gave him a 60, good enough for third after Run 1.

Top three after Run 1: Toutant, Willmer, Sharpe.

McMorris Completes Historic Run To Vault Him Into First

McMorris was the only one to throwdown a complete run in Run 2 other than Aleksander Oestreng. The Norwegian threw down a 77.66 which vaulted him into third for the time being before McMorris threw down the run of the day.

The Canadian was bottom of the standings after Run 1 with a 13.33. After a clean first two rails, a slight wobble on the tailend of his backside 270, 270 out still left something to be desired but was much cleaner than his first run.

His first jump was a switch backside 1260 then hit his first triple cork, a frontside triple cork 1440. Then off the Moneybooter, history was complete. McMorris threw down a backside triple cork 1440. Like Craig McMorris, Mark's brother, said in the booth, it would take back-to-back triples to win. McMorris put himself in position to do that after Run 2 with a 92.33.

Top 3 after Run 2: McMorris, Toutant, Willett

Mark McMorris wins gold in Men's Snowboard Slopestyle

Check out Mark McMorris's gold medal winning run in the Men's Snowboard Slopestyle Final at X Games Aspen 2016.

Falls From The Favorites Hand McMorris A Victory Lap And Back-To-Back Golds

The changing conditions of the Buttermilk Mountain slopestyle course didn't help the riders at all in Run 3. From overcast to sun and vice versa, the ever changing conditions saw a majority of the riders fall once again in Run 3.

However, one run other than McMorris' victory lap was completed, and it was from X Game rookie Mons Røisland. The Norwegian had a bit of a slip-up on his first rail, not completely staying on until the end of the rail but was able to keep it clean in the second rail sections. A clean first jump set him up for the second jump where he was having trouble all day. He absolutely nailed the second jump with a switch backside triple cork 1620 and capped off the run with a frontside 1440 off the Moneybooter. The run was good enough to send him third with an 86.33, good enough to finish with bronze.

After falls from the favorites after Røisland's run, McMorris found himself with a victory lap with a second straight slopestyle gold medal. It was a nice cool run for the Canadian who just kept it relaxed on his victory lap and final run.

Rider Nationality Score Medal Mark McMorris Canada 92.66 Gold Sebastien Toutant Canada 90.00 Silver Mons Røisland Norway 86.33 Bronze

Mons Røisland wins bronze in Men's Snowboard Slopestyle

Check out Mons Røisland's bronze medal winning run in the Men's Snowboard Slopestyle Final at X Games Aspen 2016.