Distler: McKayla Maroney Will Have A Lasting Effect On Gymnastics

The "Fab Five" is down to two.

McKayla Maroney, formally the best vault gymnast in the world, announced her retirement from competition today. Her announcement comes just two days after former team mate Kyla Ross announced she would no longer pursue the international team and, instead, would begin her career as a gymnast with the UCLA Bruins.

In an interview with the GymCastic Podcast, Maroney discusses the physical and mental struggles she has gone through over the past four years, and how her body knew she was done competing before her heart did. She goes into details about her multiple surgeries, as well as her struggles with depression and how she struggled to see herself as anything other than a gymnast.

Maroney also goes in depth about her life as an elite gymnast, and how her coaches kept her isolated from everyone while she was competing at the highest level. She talked about her nutritional problems, and how the sport generally beat her up over the years.

She also vowed to stay in the sport...which is the best news the sport of gymnastics heard in a long time.

Gymnastics is filled with people, both as coaches and as commentators, who will outline all the positives about the sport. It takes a truly strong person to notice and admit all the issues the sport has and how it effected them, and still embrace it and love it all the same. This isn't McKayla Maroney being blind to the struggles or hiding them - she is out in the open with them and continues to love gymnastics despite them.

Maroney has the ability to do anything she wishes moving forward. She has the personality that would serve her well as an actress. She has the looks and the talent to be a model. She has the fashion sense to be a designer. No matter what she decides to do, she will likely excel.

For the good of the sport, however, Maroney's best career choice would be as a coach or an advisor. As someone who has lived through these struggles, she could easily serve as an inspiration to young girls who chase the same dreams she had, but struggle with the same issues she fought. Her honesty can bring a breath of fresh air into a sport that desperately needs it.

Entering the 2016 Olympics, two members of the 2012 Women's Olympic Team continue to compete at the elite level - Gabriel Douglas and Aly Raisman. That is more than can be said for previous Olympic teams - no American female gymnast has competed in back to back Olympic Games since Dominique Dawes and Amy Chow, members of the 1996 Olympic Team that returned to compete in 2000. In the interview, Maroney breaks down reasons as to why elite gymnasts don't have long lasting careers, and said that these are issues that should be addressed.