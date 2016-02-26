Examining The WrestleMania Card

With WrestleMania taking place in one of the largest stadiums in America, WWE has a lot of work cut out for them to fill the death star like AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The show and the matches will have to be set up perfectly if the company really wants to break their seating record of 93,173 back at WrestleMania IX in the now abandoned Pontiac Silverdome. There is still much to do to put all of the pieces together for the big event, but it's important to take a look at what has already been confirmed or, at least, strongly hinted at.

The Main Event

Roman Reigns Vs Triple H for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship has been confirmed finally confirmed at Fastlane after being speculated for several months. With six weeks to build, the WWE had Triple H deliver a beating reminiscent of the one Daniel Bryan took two years ago heading to WrestleMania 30. Unlike that beating, however, Triple H was cheered and also seemed to bask in the reaction that he was getting from the crowd. In hopes of replicating the success of Bryan, WWE has tried to put all of the odds against Reigns and the crowd has continuously rejected him as the underdog. Whatever plans they have for Reigns at WrestleMania, WWE must be prepared for fans to fully reject a win against Triple H unless there is a change in the status quo between Reigns and Triple H.

The Beast

Based on last week's Raw and the "attack" that Brock Lesnar had against Dean Ambrose, it will be Lesnar and Ambrose in a street fight. This is different from just a few months ago when it looked like Bray Wyatt and his family would be taking on Lesnar at WrestleMania. Unfortunately for Bray, it seemed like the interest for that feud just wasn't there and Dean Ambrose was catching fire at the perfect time. Ambrose is the antithesis of Bray. He is smaller, less menacing, more direct promo, and a more grounded character. Brock is the most real character the WWE has. A former UFC Heavyweight Champion will work better with a "crazy" fighter than a "crazy" cult leader. The "fight" in the parking lot on Monday showed that the two of them have some good chemistry and will make for quite a battle on the mic with Paul Heyman and in the ring. This program should elevate Ambrose while at the same time keep Lesnar strong.

Divas

Charlotte is coming into her own as the champion. She has embraced her bad guy family roots and is slowly becoming the evil Flair that fans love to hate. No longer is her father the focus of her character, instead, she has come into her own and her father has become enhancement to her rather than a distraction. More importantly, the WWE has been able to build up stars in a division that wasn't about really wrestling until a few years ago. Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch have been getting routinely loud cheers and it is exciting to see the crowd begin to take to these women. Not only is this a success story for NXT call-ups, but for women who will come to WWE in the future. For WrestleMania, the direction hasn't been decided. Both Sasha and Becky has a legitimate shot to be next in line for a title shot. The crowd is behind them and firmly against Charlotte. Whichever direction that WWE chooses to go, it will be a match that fans are genuinely interested in rather than some of the less exciting Divas matches from Manias past.

Tag Teams

With so many tag teams and so little time, it looks like there might be a multi-team match for the titles. The New Day are far and away the most entertaining part of the tag-team scene to the point where they are almost receiving cheers for their incredible work each week. Nothing has been decided yet but the WWE has teased the formation of multiple tag teams. Styles/Jericho and Goldust/R-Truth have been teasing becoming part of the division and with WWE's attempts in the past to get as many people on the WrestleMania card as possible it seems like this large match with multiple tag teams would be exactly in line with that. Whether ladders, or some other stipulation, this match will be a great use of all of the other guys that couldn't fit anywhere else.

Undertaker

In one of the most surprising returns in years, Shane McMahon came back to WWE on Monday night to declare his intentions of wanting to take control of RAW. In order for that to happen, he must first defeat the man his father has chosen to fight him. At WrestleMania, Shane will take on the Undertaker in a Hell in a Cell Match. Two part timers will take part in a gimmick match for control of the company. With both men being over 45 years old, this match will rely on many smoke and mirrors to make the contest seem incredible while also allowing both men to not kill themselves out there. The only wrench in that plan is the past of Shane-O-Mac. The death defying stunts were his trademark in his days in the ring and on such a big stage, it is almost inevitable that he will do something crazy.

Everyone Else

With five weeks to go, there are still many things that aren't known about the WrestleMania. Who are champions like Kalisto and Kevin Owens going to face, which part timer is going to make an appearance, and which legend will show up to be part of a current feud. There are also other stars who are still without a WrestleMania program that will have to be addressed in the next five weeks of television. Notable names like Sheamus, the entire League of Nations, Dolph Ziggler, Ryback, and Big Show have nothing set in stone for the big show. There will most likely be an Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal which will soak up most of the people who aren't currently involved in any storylines. Finally, which NXT wrestler will get a chance to be on the big show? WWE has five weeks to hype up their fans and answer all of those questions.