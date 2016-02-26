Examining The WrestleMania Card
With WrestleMania taking place in one of the largest stadiums in America, WWE has a lot of work cut out for them to fill the death star like AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The show and the matches will have to be set up perfectly if the company really wants to break their seating record of 93,173 back at WrestleMania IX in the now abandoned Pontiac Silverdome. There is still much to do to put all of the pieces together for the big event, but it's important to take a look at what has already been confirmed or, at least, strongly hinted at.

The Main Event

Roman Reigns Vs Triple H for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship has been confirmed finally confirmed at Fastlane after being speculated for several months. With six weeks to build, the WWE had Triple H deliver a beating reminiscent of the one Daniel Bryan took two years ago heading to WrestleMania 30. Unlike that beating, however, Triple H was cheered and also seemed to bask in the reaction that he was getting from the crowd. In hopes of replicating the success of Bryan, WWE has tried to put all of the odds against Reigns and the crowd has continuously rejected him as the underdog. Whatever plans they have for Reigns at WrestleMania, WWE must be prepared for fans to fully reject a win against Triple H unless there is a change in the status quo between Reigns and Triple H.

The Beast