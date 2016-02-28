RAW Preview 2/29/16
Photo: WWE.com

After a bland Fastlane, WWE more than kicked its plans into high gear as they get set up for the nearly six week build that they have until WrestleMania. Raw had returns, beatings, and some good writing to bring the fans, some who had lost interest, in the storylines back. It was pretty well paced and most segments seemed as meaningful as they could be despite the three-hour nature of Raw. It was a good show, something that the WWE will have to continue to provide the audience if it hopes to garner interest in its premier pay-per-view event.

Pieces Coming Together